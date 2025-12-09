Mayor Tim Keller defeats law-and-order challenger to secure third term as Albuquerque mayor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller has been re-elected to lead New Mexico’s largest city, according to the unofficial results from the Bernalillo County clerk’s office.

While officially nonpartisan, Tuesday’s runoff carried a clear ideological split as Keller faced a challenge from his right in former Sheriff Darren White, who cast himself as the law-and-order candidate promising to restore public safety.

Keller defended his record on crime and homelessness, ultimately securing a third term to continue leading the blue city through the next four years as it confronts public safety and housing challenges.

Keller and White advanced from a 7-candidate field on Election Day on Nov. 5, 2025, when other high-stakes mayoral races were playing out across the United States, from Seattle to New York City . Because neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote, the mayoral contest advanced to Tuesday's runoff election.

Despite Albuquerque's officially nonpartisan mayoral election, Keller aligns with the Democratic Party while White is a Republican.

"Thank you for believing in this campaign, in our city, and in the work ahead. I’m honored to earn your trust for another historic term, and I’m ready to keep delivering progress for every community in our city. Let’s get back to work, together," Keller said Tuesday night after securing a third term.

"While we are disappointed by the final result, we have no regrets. We walk with our heads held high, proud of the movement we built and the issues we helped elevate," White posted on X.

Both candidates made public safety and housing central to their campaigns as Albuquerque has struggled with some of the highest violent-crime rates in the region and a homelessness crisis .

Keller is a former state senator and auditor who has served as mayor of Albuquerque since 2017, while White is the programming manager for a local radio station, the former chief public safety officer for Albuquerque and lost a congressional race as a Republican in 2008.

According to Keller's campaign website, he ran for re-election, in part, because Albuquerque "needs strong, reliable leadership" to "stand up" against President Donald Trump's sweeping, second-term agenda.

Earlier this year, Keller issued an executive order "reaffirming Albuquerque’s longstanding commitment as an immigrant-friendly city and outlined specific actions to safeguard the rights and safety of immigrant and refugee communities," amid Trump's nationwide crackdown on illegal immigration.

"He’s done the real work to repair decades-long challenges holding our city back. Now we know what’s working — and it’s time to press the pedal down and move Albuquerque forward through these tough times," Keller touted on his campaign website, as he pointed to "tough times" locally and nationally.

Keller leaned on his record throughout the campaign, including his efforts to combat crime, reform homelessness and housing services and his "breakthrough achievements," including public safety and community investment projects, as outlined on his website.

The mayor also highlighted his initiatives to reform the city's emergency response system, invest in neighborhoods, fight for survivors of sexual violence, modernize the economy, leadership on "climate action" including a commitment to being "100% renewable by 2025," expanding youth programs and "leading with courage" through the COVID-19 pandemic, per his campaign website.

Meanwhile, White emphasized his law enforcement experience as a U.S. Army veteran who has served as "the head of the New Mexico State Police and Sheriff of Bernalillo County," according to his own campaign website.

Chief among his campaign promises was a commitment to fighting crime by restoring law and order and "giving officers the support and tools they need to enforce the law and clean up our streets" and ending "Mayor Keller’s Sanctuary City law for criminals and fight to end Catch and Release," according to his website.

Drawing a contrast to Keller's own record, White campaigned on cleaning up homeless encampments and addressing " the homeless crisis with policies that work."

Other campaign promises included partnering with businesses to create jobs and boost the economy and prioritizing government efficiency by cutting the waste, fraud and abuse of taxpayer dollars, per his campaign website.

