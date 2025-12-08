Albuquerque voters to decide mayoral runoff as law-and-order challenger takes on incumbent in blue city

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Voters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are returning to the polls Tuesday as Mayor Tim Keller faces former Sheriff Darren White in a runoff election.

According to results released by the New Mexico Secretary of State's office, Keller secured 36% while White picked up 31% of the vote on Election Day on Nov. 5. Because neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote, the mayoral contest advanced to a runoff election.

Polls close in Albuquerque at 7 p.m. Mountain Time, and the winner of Tuesday's match-up will lead New Mexico’s largest city through the next four years as it confronts crime, homelessness and economic challenges.

The race to lead New Mexico's largest city is officially nonpartisan, but Keller aligns with the Democratic Party while White is a Republican.

Both candidates have made public safety and housing central to their campaigns as Albuquerque has struggled with some of the highest violent-crime rates in the region and a homelessness crisis.

Keller is a former state senator and auditor who has served as mayor of Albuquerque since 2017, while White is the programming manager for a local radio station, the former chief public safety officer for Albuquerque and lost a congressional race as a Republican in 2008.

According to Keller's campaign website, he is running for re-election because Albuquerque "needs strong, reliable leadership" to "stand up" against President Donald Trump's sweeping, second-term agenda.

Earlier this year, Keller issued an executive order "reaffirming Albuquerque’s longstanding commitment as an immigrant-friendly city and outlined specific actions to safeguard the rights and safety of immigrant and refugee communities," amid Trump's nationwide crackdown on illegal immigration.

"He’s done the real work to repair decades-long challenges holding our city back. Now we know what’s working —and it’s time to press the pedal down and move Albuquerque forward through these tough times," Keller touts on his campaign website, arguing "these are tough times" locally and nationally.

Keller has leaned on his record throughout the campaign, including efforts to combat crime, reform homelessness and housing services and "breakthrough achievements," including public safety and community investment projects, as outlined on his website.

The mayor has also highlighted his efforts to reform the city's emergency response system, invest in neighborhoods, fight for survivors of sexual violence, modernize the economy, leadership on "climate action" including a commitment to being "100% renewable by 2025," expanding youth programs and "leading with courage" through the COVID-19 pandemic, per his campaign website.

Meanwhile, White has emphasized his law enforcement experience as a U.S. Army veteran who has served as "the head of the New Mexico State Police and Sheriff of Bernalillo County," according to his own campaign website.

Chief among his campaign promises is a commitment to fighting crime by resorting law and order and "giving officers the support and tools they need to enforce the law and clean up our streets" and ending "Mayor Keller’s Sanctuary City law for criminals and fight to end Catch and Release," according to his website.

Drawing a contrast to Keller's own record, White has also campaigned on cleaning up homeless encampments and addressing "the homeless crisis with policies that work."

Other campaign promises include partnering with businesses to create jobs and boost the economy and prioritizing government efficiency by cutting the waste, fraud and abuse of taxpayer dollars, per his campaign website.

"I have a proven record of fighting crime, protecting our communities, and upholding law and order," White said. "I’ll unshackle the police, end Mayor Keller’s failed sanctuary policies, clean up homeless encampments, and restore safety to Albuquerque’s streets, parks, and businesses while cutting government waste and making our city a place where families and businesses can thrive again."

Keller and White advanced from a 7-candidate field on Election Day on Nov. 5, 2025, when other high-stakes mayoral races were playing out across the United States, from Seattle to New York City.

Trump visited Albuquerque just days before Election Day during his 2024 presidential campaign as the Republican made a rare push in reliably blue states and districts, including the Bronx and New Jersey in addition to Albuquerque.

Trump ultimately lost New Mexico but won the presidential election, securing wins in all seven battleground states. And while Trump didn't pull off a win in New Mexico, his visit ushered the blue city and state into the national political conversation, sparking a debate about which states are "in play."

Flash forward to 2025, Democrats nationwide claim to be "on the offense" following gubernatorial wins in New Jersey and Virginia this year. The Democratic Party has framed its success as a referendum on Trump's second term ahead of next year's midterm elections that will decide the congressional balance of power.