POLITICS
Manhattan DA issues scathing response to GOP letter on possible Trump indictment: 'We will not be intimidated'

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg says 'baseless accusations' from House Republican lawmakers will not deter prosecutors

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
Trump believes he will be arrested after Alvin Bragg probe Video

Trump believes he will be arrested after Alvin Bragg probe

 Fox News correspondent David Spunt has the latest on the probe over alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels on 'Special Report.'

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office has issued a statement after top House Republicans demanded that Bragg testifies to Congress on a possible indictment of former President Trump.

"We will not be intimidated by attempts to undermine the justice process, nor will we let baseless accusations deter us from fairly applying the law," a spokesperson for Bragg’s office told Fox News Digital. 

"In every prosecution, we follow the law without fear or favor to uncover the truth. Our skilled, honest and dedicated lawyers remain hard at work," the spokesperson added. 

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and the other top Republicans on the Administration and Oversight committees on Monday sent a letter to Bragg demanding that he turn over documents related to his Trump investigation and testify before Congress after reports said Trump could face an indictment this week.

(Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg via Getty Images // Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Trump said over the weekend that he expected to be arrested Tuesday, but the district attorney's office did not confirm Trump's claim. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

