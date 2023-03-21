Manhattan DA issues scathing response to GOP letter on possible Trump indictment: 'We will not be intimidated'

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office has issued a statement after top House Republicans demanded that Bragg testifies to Congress on a possible indictment of former President Trump.

"We will not be intimidated by attempts to undermine the justice process, nor will we let baseless accusations deter us from fairly applying the law," a spokesperson for Bragg’s office told Fox News Digital.

"In every prosecution, we follow the law without fear or favor to uncover the truth. Our skilled, honest and dedicated lawyers remain hard at work," the spokesperson added.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and the other top Republicans on the Administration and Oversight committees on Monday sent a letter to Bragg demanding that he turn over documents related to his Trump investigation and testify before Congress after reports said Trump could face an indictment this week.

Trump said over the weekend that he expected to be arrested Tuesday, but the district attorney's office did not confirm Trump's claim.

This is a developing story and will be updated.