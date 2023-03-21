Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Trump addresses potential Stormy Daniels indictment in late-night video address on Truth Social

Trump called the ongoing Stormy Daniels litigation an 'extortion plot'

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Trump speaks to his supporters in a late night video address on Truth Social Video

Trump speaks to his supporters in a late night video address on Truth Social

In a post on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump addressed the ongoing litigation he faces in New York surrounding hush money his former lawyer paid to Stormy Daniels in 2016. (Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump)

Former President Donald Trump addressed his supporters in a late-night video Monday, where he maintained his innocence amid ongoing legal fights.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called the "four horrible, radical, left Democratic investigations of your all-time favorite president" just an extension of the "most disgusting witch hunt in the history of our country."

The former president specifically referenced his ongoing legal fight in New York with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The possible charges stem from a $130,000 hush-money payment that then-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, in the weeks leading up to the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump in 2006.

TRUMP PROBE: LAW ENFORCEMENT DON’T EXPECT ARRAIGNMENT UNTIL NEXT WEEK, VIRTUAL OPTION NOT CONSIDERED

Former President Trump addressed his supporters in a video where he referenced legal cases against him, calling them a "witch hunt."

Former President Trump addressed his supporters in a video where he referenced legal cases against him, calling them a "witch hunt." (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

"It’s gone on forever with Russia, Russia, Russia; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine and the Mueller hoax," Trump said, referencing the investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who investigated his campaign for potential collusion with Russia during the same campaign. "It’s an absolute disgrace, what’s going on."

Trump added: "Remember this, with all of this work that they did on Mueller, no collusion. That’s what the answer was. It was all no collusion."

The former president also referenced the Mar-a-Lago raid, where investigators found classified material, and a congressional investigation that ultimately found Trump guilty of motivating or influencing the Capitol protest on Jan. 6, 2021. He also referenced a phone call he had while serving in the White House shortly after Election Day with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in 2020 — which he called "absolutely perfect" — and the ongoing Stormy Daniels litigation, which Trump called an "extortion plot."

The doorman checks his cell phone at the entrance of Trump Tower in New York on March 20, 2023. 

The doorman checks his cell phone at the entrance of Trump Tower in New York on March 20, 2023.  (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

MANHATTAN DA BRAGG DECRIES TRUMP'S ATTEMPT TO ‘INTIMIDATE’ HIS OFFICE IN PRIVATE MEMO

He called these investigations "fake news" and maintained his innocence.

"Our enemies are desperate to stop us because they know we are the only ones who can stop them, and they know it strongly. Looking at the polls we’re — not me, but we — are up by so much you can’t even believe it," he said.

"We won twice, and now we’ve got to win a third time," the former president claimed.

New York Young Republicans Club held a rally in front of the DA Braggs office in Manhattan, New York on March 20, 2023.

New York Young Republicans Club held a rally in front of the DA Braggs office in Manhattan, New York on March 20, 2023. (Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The decision on whether Trump will be indicted over the hush money lies in the hands of a Manhattan grand jury, which has been meeting for weeks.

MANHATTAN DA'S CASE MAY BE 'WEAKEST' ONE AGAINST DONALD TRUMP, MSNBC HOSTS AND GUESTS FRET

Trump announced he expected to be arrested over a potential indictment.

While hosting events around the country, Trump continues to deny any wrongdoing and has criticized the Manhattan district attorney's office investigation as politically motivated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump denies having sex with her or paying Daniels.

Cohen pleaded guilty to violating federal campaign finance law in connection with the payments.

Fox News' Brooke Singman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More from Politics