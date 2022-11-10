Man who threw White Claw can at Ted Cruz says he wanted senator to 'chug' it

The man who threw a can of White Claw at Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, claims he was not trying to hurt the politician but instead wanted him to chug the drink, his lawyer says.

Joseph Halm Arcidiacono, 33, faces felony charges after allegedly throwing two cans at Cruz during a World Series victory parade for the Houston Astros. Footage shows a can flying at Cruz, striking him in the arm, before body guards begin pointing at Arcidiacono in the crowd. Lawyers for the man say he had no intention of hurting Cruz, however.

"Political violence is never acceptable," attorney Bill Stradley said in a public statement. "What happened at the parade was not political violence nor 'aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. ... Instead, this was an Astros fan trying to toss drinks from his cooler to the Senator during a championship parade and not realizing how it would be perceived until he saw security's reaction."

Cruz stated on a podcast that he believes the cans were thrown with intent to hurt him, though he made that statement prior to Arcidiacono making his excuse. Cruz' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether he believed Arcidiacono's new claims.

Cruz thanked law enforcement for their speedy response to the incident and mocked Arcidiacono for throwing with a "noodle arm" following the event.

Video of the incident shows Cruz being loudly booed by parade-goers in one section of the route, with one attendee giving the senator the middle finger.

Arcidiacono was released Tuesday on a $40,000 bond, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The Astros secured the World Series title against the Philadelphia Phillies last week over the course of six games.