Fight breaks out in the midst of Astros' World Series parade in downtown Houston

At least two people were caught on camera fighting in the middle of the street during the Astros World Series celebration parade on Monday.

Social media videos showed two women fighting as other people wearing Houston Astros colors looked on. One of the females was seen wearing a black t-shirt and shorts, while the other woman involved in the altercation was wearing an orange Astros jersey.

Several punches were throw and hair was seen being pulled during the fight.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

At a certain point, one of the women appears to throw the other woman to the ground. She then is seen punching the woman multiple times as she remained on the ground.

TED CRUZ HIT WITH BEER CAN AT HOUSTON ASTROS WORLD SERIES VICTORY PARADE, SUSPECT ARRESTED: POLICE

Prior to the end of the video clip posted to the "mlbfights" Twitter page, other fans can be seen attempting pull one of the women away from the other woman.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Houston police said an estimated one million people attended the parade.

It is unclear what led up to the altercation.

Officials did not immediately say if any arrests were made.

Elsewhere during the parade, a man was arrested for allegedly throwing a beer can at Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

KATE UPTON CRASHES FOX SET TO CELEBRATE WITH HUSBAND JUSTIN VERLANDER: 'HE’S SUCH AN ARTIST OUT THERE'

The Houston Police Department said the 33-year-old man was taken into custody over the incident.

Video footage showed Cruz on a parade float when a beer can narrowly misses his face and hits his hand.

Cruz was struck in the "chest/neck area" but did not require any medical attention, according to authorities. Police confirmed that the unidentified suspect will face assault charges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The parade was held to celebrate the Astros' second World Series title in franchise history. Houston beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 by a score of 4-1 on Saturday.

Houston won the final three games of the series after being down two games to one. The Astros are the first team to win the World Series in their home ballpark since the Boston Red Sox in 2013.