Democratic socialist group backing Mamdani condemns Gaza ceasefire, calls for more anti-Israel resistance

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), the political party to which New York City mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani belongs, brushed off Israel's ceasefire with Hamas on Monday and called for further resistance to Israel's "apartheid and occupation" of Gaza.

The DSA released the statement, titled "Until Palestinian Liberation," on its website, declaring that they have "no illusions that Israel will honor any negotiated agreement that preserves Palestinian life or self-determination." The statement made no mention of the release of Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity and accused Israel of "terrorizing" the Palestinian people and nations in the region.

"This will not end Israel’s assault on the Palestinian people or the theft and occupation of Palestinian lands. A conditional ceasefire agreement does not wash the hands of the ruling class," the DSA wrote.

"The Occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, eroding under illegal settler expansion, continue to struggle under violent Israeli apartheid and occupation. Across the region, Israel terrorizes the people of Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Qatar, and Iran while wielding the implicit threat of nuclear engagement to violently impose its fascist, expansionist aspirations," the statement continued.

Mamdani's own statement on the ceasefire echoed the "occupation and apartheid" allegations against Israel, leading to quick criticism from both his mayoral race opponents and New York City officials.

"Today’s scenes of Israelis and Palestinians are profoundly moving: Israeli hostages being freed and families reunited after years of fear, uncertainty, and torture; the first days in Gaza without relentless Israeli bombardment of Palestinians as families return to rubble and loved ones freed from detention," Mamdani wrote in a statement on X.

"We must work towards a future built upon justice, one without occupation and apartheid, and for a world where every person can live with safety and dignity," he added.

New York City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, who is Jewish, lashed out at Mamdani soon afterward, calling his statement a "word-salad" and noting the absence of any mention of Hamas or its crimes.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running against Mamdani for mayor, noted how long it took the Democratic socialist candidate to address the ceasefire.

"His silence speaks volumes," Cuomo wrote in the hours that stretched between the release of the remaining living hostages and Mamdani's eventual statement.

The exchange came as Mamdani's wife, Rama Duwaji, also found herself the focus of criticism on Monday after she publicly mourned the death of a Palestinian social media influencer who praised Hamas' actions on Oct. 7.

The man, Saleh al-Jafarawi, was killed this weekend as Hamas clashed with rivals in Gaza after the Israeli military's withdrawal.

"Beloved Jafarawi," she wrote on Instagram.