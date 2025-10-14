Expand / Collapse search
New York City

Democratic socialist group backing Mamdani condemns Gaza ceasefire, calls for more anti-Israel resistance

Democratic Socialists of America accused Israel of 'occupation and apartheid' while making no mention of Hamas crimes, hostages

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), the political party to which New York City mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani belongs, brushed off Israel's ceasefire with Hamas on Monday and called for further resistance to Israel's "apartheid and occupation" of Gaza.

The DSA released the statement, titled "Until Palestinian Liberation," on its website, declaring that they have "no illusions that Israel will honor any negotiated agreement that preserves Palestinian life or self-determination." The statement made no mention of the release of Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity and accused Israel of "terrorizing" the Palestinian people and nations in the region.

"This will not end Israel’s assault on the Palestinian people or the theft and occupation of Palestinian lands. A conditional ceasefire agreement does not wash the hands of the ruling class," the DSA wrote.

"The Occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, eroding under illegal settler expansion, continue to struggle under violent Israeli apartheid and occupation. Across the region, Israel terrorizes the people of Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Qatar, and Iran while wielding the implicit threat of nuclear engagement to violently impose its fascist, expansionist aspirations," the statement continued.

UN ACCUSED OF DOWNPLAYING HAMAS TERRORISTS’ USE OF GAZA HOSPITALS AS NEW REPORT IGNORES IMPORTANT DETAILS

Zohran Mamdani Foley Square

Zohran Mamdani faced confrontation from protesters in Manhattan over his refusal to fully repudiate Hezbollah, with security forming a protective barrier around the democratic socialist. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Mamdani's own statement on the ceasefire echoed the "occupation and apartheid" allegations against Israel, leading to quick criticism from both his mayoral race opponents and New York City officials.

"Today’s scenes of Israelis and Palestinians are profoundly moving: Israeli hostages being freed and families reunited after years of fear, uncertainty, and torture; the first days in Gaza without relentless Israeli bombardment of Palestinians as families return to rubble and loved ones freed from detention," Mamdani wrote in a statement on X.

"We must work towards a future built upon justice, one without occupation and apartheid, and for a world where every person can live with safety and dignity," he added.

MAMDANI BREAKS SILENCE ON FREED ISRAELI HOSTAGES IN STATEMENT THAT DOESN'T MENTION TRUMP

Zohran Mamdani press conference

Zohran Mamdani accused Israel of "occupation and apartheid" in a statement regarding the ceasefire with Hamas. (Deirdre Heavey/Fox News Digital)

New York City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, who is Jewish, lashed out at Mamdani soon afterward, calling his statement a "word-salad" and noting the absence of any mention of Hamas or its crimes.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running against Mamdani for mayor, noted how long it took the Democratic socialist candidate to address the ceasefire.

IDF KILLS HAMAS TERRORIST IT SAYS WORKED FOR UNRWA, LED CHARGE ON REIM BOMB SHELTER MASSACRE

"His silence speaks volumes," Cuomo wrote in the hours that stretched between the release of the remaining living hostages and Mamdani's eventual statement.

Zohran Mamdani and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, criticized Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani for his hesitance on addressing Israel's ceasefire with Hamas. (Richard Drew/AP Photo; Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo)

The exchange came as Mamdani's wife, Rama Duwaji, also found herself the focus of criticism on Monday after she publicly mourned the death of a Palestinian social media influencer who praised Hamas' actions on Oct. 7.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The man, Saleh al-Jafarawi, was killed this weekend as Hamas clashed with rivals in Gaza after the Israeli military's withdrawal.

"Beloved Jafarawi," she wrote on Instagram.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

