Former top leader of radical group tied to Mamdani has been on AOC's campaign payroll for years

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A former top leader and "lifetime member" of the Democratic Socialists of America has been on the payroll of "Squad" Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s, D-N.Y., campaign since she first ran for Congress in 2018.

Frank Llewellyn, the former director of the largest socialist organization in America and a founding member of the socialist group that would later become DSA's sister organization, serves as the treasurer for both Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign and her political action committee, Courage to Change.

Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign has paid Llewellyn a total of over $250,000 for payroll, travel and other administrative expenses dating back to 2018, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings reviewed by Fox News Digital. Disbursements range from $77.50 for cellphone, travel and internet stipends and salary payments of $1,281 approximately every two weeks.

Besides working on Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign, Llewellyn also sits on the board of the Democratic Socialists of America Fund, a sister organization to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), according to the group’s website.

AOC DROPS THOUSANDS ON LUXURY HOTELS WHILE 'FIGHTING OLIGARCHY' WITH SANDERS, FILINGS REVEAL

"Frank Llewellyn was one of the original incorporators of the Institute for Democratic Socialism which later became the Democratic Socialists of America Fund," the DSA Fund website says. "A lifelong activist and socialist he served Democratic Socialists of America in New York City since the organization was founded. He served on its National Political Committee and as its National Director for more than ten years."

Llewellyn was national director of DSA for over ten years, from 2001 to 2011. Llewellyn confirmed to Fox News Digital that he continues to be a "lifetime member" of DSA and that he has been on Ocasio-Cortez's staff since her first election in 2018.

One of the most significant achievements of DSA during Llewellyn’s time as director was the election of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in 2006. Llewellyn wrote an article in the DSA’s magazine celebrating Sanders’ election as the first time in American history that "a self-declared socialist has won a seat in the United States Senate." In the article, Llewellyn detailed DSA’s deep involvement with Sanders’ campaign, saying fundraising for his successful campaign "is a major accomplishment in which we can take great pride."

SPECULATION SWIRLS AS AOC IS RUMORED TO HARBOR 2028 ASPIRATIONS: 'SAVVY POLITICIAN'

Llewellyn wrote that "in the coming period, it is vital that we use our newly gained grassroots network, and our ties to truly progressive Democrats and Bernie Sanders, to promote both a progressive agenda and progressive organizing."

The organization also later went on to endorse Sanders during both his 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns.

An examination of Llewellyn’s social media shows that he continues to be an active member of the Queens branch of the New York City DSA. He posts regularly about Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders as well as New York City socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, who is also an active member of DSA. In a 2021 Facebook post, Llewellyn said he was "very pleased to vote for Queens DSA endorsing [Mamdani]" when he successfully ran for the New York State Assembly

Though Mamdani leads the New York City mayoral race by double digits, sparking concerns about the rise of socialism in America, a recent Fox News national survey revealed capitalism remains more popular than socialism. However, voters indicated they support raising taxes on the wealthy.

Fox News Digital previously reported on DSA's massive influence on the Mamdani campaign, including highlighting how DSA members discussed during a July panel how they have been closely collaborating with Mamdani and how he has the organization positioned to "seize state power."

DSA organizer Daniel Goulden claimed the organization has been intimately involved in Mamdani’s campaign, even helping to write portions of his platform.

"With Zohran, we're in basically the best possible position to seize state power that we can be in because, you know, we're like this," Goulden said, indicating with his fingers that the campaign and organization are very close.

Goulden went on to suggest that "one of the things that made Zohran really successful with his policy rollouts is specifically relying on DSA."

AOC and Sanders, who are both self-proclaimed democratic socialists, have both endorsed and promoted Mamdani's campaign and will be participating in a rally with him this upcoming Sunday.

FOX NEWS POLL: CAPITALISM REMAINS MORE POPULAR THAN SOCIALISM, YET MAJORITIES SUPPORT TAXING THE WEALTHY

The national DSA organization and its chapters, including the NYC-DSA, have shared views on several issues that they have been vocal about, including their disdain for ICE and cracking down on "bad landlords" by having the city take control of properties when a landlord refuses to make repairs or "demonstrates consistent neglect" of their tenants.

Earlier this year, Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders went on a "Fighting Oligarchy" tour against the "billionaire class and corporate greed," which amassed more than 300,000 attendees across 34 rallies in 20 states, according to Sanders.

Ocasio-Cortez faced criticism for racking up thousands at boutique hotels during the tour. Sanders also faced backlash after Fox News Digital exposed him and AOC for flying on private jets, racking up hundreds of thousands of dollars in disbursements during the tour.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Ocasio-Cortez’s office and DSA for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

Fox News Digital's Deirdre Heavey, Andrew Mark Miller and Victoria Balara contributed to this report.