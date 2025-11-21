Mamdani dodges question on socialism vote ahead of high-stakes meeting with Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani seemed to dodge a question about the House voting in favor of a resolution condemning socialism ahead of his high-stakes meeting with President Donald Trump.

As he was arriving in D.C., Mamdani was asked what he thought about the vote, and he replied, "Brother, I can tell you all I've been thinking about is preparing for this meeting and speaking up for New Yorkers."

On Friday, the House passed a resolution condemning socialism just hours before the self-identified democratic socialist Mamdani was set to arrive at the White House. The resolution passed 285-98, with 86 Democrats joining Republicans, including House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., who endorsed Mamdani. Two Democrats, Rep. Deborah Ross, D-Pa., and Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Ore., voted present.

"Resolved by the House of Representatives that Congress denounces socialism in all its forms and opposes the implementation of socialist policies in the United States," the text reads.

Trump previously referred to Mamdani as a "communist lunatic," while the mayor-elect vowed to "Trump-proof" New York City. However, the two have cooled their rhetoric about one another in recent days ahead of their meeting.

On Friday, Trump told Fox News' Brian Kilmeade that he anticipated the meeting would be "quite civil" and that they would "get along fine" despite their differences. The president said that he and Mamdani want the same thing, "want to make New York strong."

The mayor-elect told reporters on Thursday that while he has "many disagreements" with the president, he will "work with him on any agenda that benefits New Yorkers."

"If an agenda hurts New Yorkers, I will also be the first to say something," Mamdani added.

Fox News Digital's Leo Briceno contributed to this report.