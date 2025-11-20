NYC mayor-elect Mamdani says he’ll work with Trump ‘to make life more affordable’ despite policy clashes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani said he has "many disagreements" with President Donald Trump but is willing to set those differences aside for the sake of his city.

"I intend to make it clear to President Trump that I will work with him on any agenda that benefits New Yorkers. If an agenda hurts New Yorkers, I will also be the first to say somethingm" Mamdani said.

"I know that for tens of thousands of New Yorkers, this meeting is between two very different candidates who they voted for for the same reason," he added. "They wanted a leader who would take on the cost of living crisis. That makes it impossible for working people to afford living in this city."

The mayor-elect is scheduled to meet with Trump at the White House on Friday.

This is a developing story; check back here for updates.