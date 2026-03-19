Pentagon seeks at least $200B from Congress for Iran war

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War Secretary Pete Hegseth said Thursday the Pentagon will ask Congress for additional funding related to the Iran war as Operation Epic Fury continues into its third week.

Speaking at a Pentagon press briefing, Hegseth said the supplemental request would help cover the costs of operations and replenish U.S. weapons stockpiles.

"As far as $200 billion, I think that number could move, obviously. It takes money to kill bad guys," he told reporters, confirming reporting from The Washington Post that the Department of War is seeking that level of funding.

"We're going back to Congress and our folks there to ensure that we're properly funded for what's been done, for what we may have to do in the future, ensure that our ammunition is – everything's refilled, and not just refilled, but above and beyond," Hegseth added.

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In December, Congress authorized about $856 billion for the Pentagon in fiscal year 2026 as part of a broader $891 billion national defense budget.

Fox News confirmed Thursday that the War Department is seeking funding "north of $200 billion," with replenishing ammunition stockpiles expected to be the biggest challenge.

A senior House Republican source also told Fox News the price tag "will be whatever it will be."

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The multibillion-dollar ask could face significant hurdles in Congress, where some lawmakers are expected to demand spending offsets that may be difficult to secure following recent budget cuts.

Democratic support also appears unlikely amid ongoing concerns about the lack of congressional authorization for the conflict.

The narrow Republican majority in the House adds another challenge, while any measure in the Senate would likely need 60 votes to overcome a filibuster.

Lawmakers have discussed using the budget reconciliation process to bypass the Senate threshold, but some Republicans remain wary of pursuing another reconciliation bill.

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Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the U.S. will continue pursuing its military objectives and expand strikes deeper into Iranian territory.

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He told reporters the U.S. military recently dropped 5,000-pound penetrator munitions on underground storage facilities housing coastal defense cruise missiles and other support equipment.

"These weapons are bespokely designed to get through concrete and or rocks and function after penetrating those barriers," he said. "We continue to hunt and kill mine storage facilities and naval ammunition depots. We continue to hunt and kill afloat assets, including more than 120 vessels and 44 minelayers and the pressure will continue."