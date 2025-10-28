LOOK: Republicans hand out ‘Get Out of Jail Free’ cards mocking Virginia AG hopeful Jay Jones’ scandals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: As Virginia Democratic attorney general candidate Jay Jones faces mounting backlash over multiple scandals, Republicans are handing out Monopoly-style cards to voters mocking the Democrat’s controversies.

Fox News Digital obtained images of the cards from the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA), which first distributed them during its "Hit the Road, Jay" media tour in Roanoke and the neighboring Shenandoah Valley.

Four cards, designed to resemble those in Charles B. Darrow’s famous board game based off Atlantic City real estate, include images of Jones taking the place of "Uncle Pennybags."

"RAGA is spotlighting that it’s rules for Jay, but not for thee, whether it’s zero accountability for murderous text messages or zero punishment for crimes that land most Virginians behind bars," RAGA Executive Director Adam Piper told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

MIYARES DEMANDS JONES' OUSTER AFTER COURT DOC INDICATES RECKLESS DRIVING CASE UNDER FURTHER CRIMINAL PROBE

Some of the cards included an orange "Chance" card reading "Rules for Jay but not for thee" – "Community service for political gain" – "Paid by law firm for community service" – "Now under criminal investigation for fraud."

That card references criticism of Jones having filed 1,000 hours of community service with his own political action committee and the NAACP following a 116-mph reckless driving arrest.

Critics have suggested there is more to the sworn affirmation of those service hours as the second county prosecutor in a week filed a recusal request from the otherwise murky ongoing investigation.

JAY JONES’ ‘TWO BULLETS’ SCANDAL OVER VIOLENT TEXTS EXPECTED TO DOMINATE VIRGINIA AG DEBATE

A Fox News Digital freedom of information request for New Kent County seeking communications and records between the signatories of those sworn hours and the county itself remains outstanding.

Two other cards – one in "Community Chest" yellow and the other in "Chance" orange – mimic the well-known "Get out of jail free" card but featuring Jones’ face instead of Pennybags.

A fourth card modeled off of Monopoly’s "Community Chest" selections includes a recounting of the substance of Jones’ scandalous texts that came to light earlier this month:

"Jay Jones believes: [checkmark] political opponents should die, [checkmark] political opponents’ kids should die, [checkmark] cops should die."

"No wonder Jay Jones voted for no-cash bail."

LIBERAL MEDIA DOWNPLAYS SCANDAL OF DEM VIRGINIA AG HOPEFUL JAY JONES' TEXTS FANTASIZING MURDER OF GOP LAWMAKER

A RAGA official told Fox News Digital that the cards continue to be distributed among many of Virginia’s county and independent-city Republican Party offices to share with the public.

A moving billboard featuring the card images was also dispatched to roam around the capital city of Richmond this week.

That timing coincides with Virginia Democrats reconvening a special session that never officially closed earlier this term in order to ram through a constitutional amendment that would allow them to redraw congressional district boundaries.

JAY JONES INVOKES TRUMP NEARLY 50 TIMES DURING VIRGINIA AG DEBATE, TIES MIYARES TO ‘MAGA’

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who is running for governor and currently presides over the otherwise Democratic-majority state Senate, condemned the move and called it a ploy to try to pull her off the campaign trail.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

She is expected to hold a campaign rally with Gov. Glenn Youngkin near South Boston, Va., later Tuesday.

Fox News Digital reached out to Jones’ campaign for comment.