Virginia's Youngkin endorses Winsome Earle-Sears for governor

Youngkin has also endorsed Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares for re-election

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin endorsed Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears for governor ahead of the state's November 2025 gubernatorial contest. Youngkin and Sears are both Republicans.

The governor took office in early 2022, but the state constitution blocks governors from serving two consecutive terms, so he cannot run for re-election in 2025. The race will be one of the first significant races since President-elect Donald Trump's 2024 victory.

Merle Rutledge is also running for governor as a Republican, while Rep. Abigail Spanberger is a candidate on the Democratic side.

"Winsome has been an outstanding Lt. Governor, and she will be a great Governor," Youngkin said in social media posts. 

WINSOME EARLE-SEARS ANNOUNCES VA GOV BID TO BUILD ON YOUNGKIN RECORD: IT'S ‘ALL ABOUT BUSINESS’

Left: Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin; Right: Winsome Sears

Left: Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, following a Bloomberg Television interview on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, UK, on Monday, July 22, 2024; Right: Winsome Sears greets supporters on Nov. 2, 2021 in Chantilly, Va. (Left: Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Right: Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"She has been an outspoken advocate for commonsense conservative principles and policies, a passionate voice for our military and veterans, and a relentless advocate for educational freedom and economic opportunity. She brings the fighting spirit of a Marine to the office every single day," he declared.

Sears noted that she is "deeply grateful" for Youngkin's endorsement. 

GOV. GLENN YOUNGKIN TOUTS SUPREME COURT RULING: ‘VICTORY FOR COMMON SENSE’

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears speaks to the crowd during a rally held to announce she will seek her party's nomination for Virginia governor in 2025 at Chick's Oyster Bar in Virginia Beach, Va., on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024.  (Kristen Zeis/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Spanberger blasted former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard after President-elect Donald Trump tapped her to serve as director of national intelligence. 

"As a former CIA case officer, I saw the men and women of the U.S. intelligence community put their lives on the line every day for this country — and I am appalled at the nomination of Tulsi Gabbard to lead DNI," Spanberger declared in a post on X.

Gabbard, who served in the House of Representatives as a Democrat, announced last month that she was joining the GOP.

DEMOCRATS TRASH TULSI GABBARD AFTER TRUMP TAPS HER FOR DNI POST

Rep. Abigail Spanberger

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., is running for governor on the Democratic side. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Youngkin also endorsed Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares for re-election.

"As Attorney General, Jason vigorously defends the laws of the Commonwealth, stands with law enforcement every single day while leading our shared fight to end the free flow of opioids and fentanyl into our communities, and has been a constant advocate for victims of human trafficking and domestic violence," Youngkin said in his social media posts.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

