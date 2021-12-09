Man arrested trying to clear security at House office building with gun in bag

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man was arrested trying to clear security at a congressional office building with a gun in his bag Thursday, prompting the U.S. Capitol Police to warn staffers to take safety precautions.

The U.S. Capitol Police sent a security alert just before 8 a.m. ET Thursday telling staff to get inside the nearest office, stay away from external windows, remain quiet and to refrain from entering or exiting the building until given the go-ahead from police.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

According to the USCP, officers saw an image of a handgun on their x-ray screen after the staffer had left the screening area. Officers caught up to him and arrested him four minutes later, the USCP said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The man was Jeffrey Allsbrooks, a staff member in the House Chief Administrative Office – a nonpartisan outfit that provides "support services and business solutions" to House offices. Allsbrooks told the USCP that he forgot the handgun was in his bag. The department said it is charging Allsbrooks for carrying the gun without a license.

There was no indication of any other security threat on Capitol Hill besides the one arrested individual. The USCP said it is "looking into what happened before, during and after those four minutes."

The Capitol Rotunda is the cite of a ceremony Thursday honoring former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole. President Biden and prominent lawmakers are scheduled to give remarks.