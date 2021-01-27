LIVE UPDATES: All but 5 Republican senators vote to dismiss Trump' impeachment trial

Senators were sworn in as jurors for former President Trump’s impeachment trial Tuesday as the Senate voted 55-45 to end debate on Sen. Rand Paul’s point of order arguing that the impeachment trial is unconstitutional now that Trump is out of office.

Fast Facts Trump was impeached by the House earlier this month for "incitement of insurrection" after a mob made a deadly breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 following a Trump rally



Republican Sens. Susan Collins, Maine, Lisa Murkowski, Alaska, Ben Sasse, Neb., and Pat Toomey, Pa., and Mitt Romney, Utah all voted with Democrats to end debate on Sen. Rand Paul's point of order arguing an impeachment trial of a former president is unconstitutional

Five GOP senators voted not to dismiss the impeachment trial of President Trump: Susan Collins, Maine, Lisa Murkowski, Alaska, Ben Sasse, Neb., and Pat Toomey, Pa., and Mitt Romney, Utah. They voted with all 50 Democrat senators to table the point of order.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has indicated he has an open mind on whether Trump should be convicted, voted against ending debate.

Follow below for updates on Trump's impeachment trial. Mobile users click here.