Lincoln Memorial steps vandalized with 'Free Gaza' graffiti, red paint

The National Park Service is working on Wednesday to remove red paint and the words "Free Gaza" that appeared this morning near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

"Vandalism was discovered in the area of Lincoln Memorial Circle and the Reflecting Pool," the United States Park Police said in a statement.

"National Park Service conservators have begun the process of removing the paint this morning, though it may take multiple treatments over several days to remove all of it," Park Police added. "The steps on the west side of the Reflecting Pool are closed to visitors while the conservation work takes place."

Images and video captured by Fox5 DC showed workers washing and brushing away the red paint.

It is not immediately clear who was behind the incident.

Anyone with information about it is urged to contact the United States Park Police, according to Fox5 DC.

Numerous pro-Palestinian protests have unfolded in Washington, D.C., since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October.

Dozens of anti-Israel protesters were arrested on Tuesday after staging an illegal rally inside the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C., an act led by activist Linda Sarsour, according to reports.

Last Monday, a protest calling for a cease-fire led to over 40 arrests at the Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, Fox5 DC reported.

The pro-Palestinian protesters were illegally demonstrating inside the Congressional space, according to authorities.

Just after 10 a.m., a Capitol spokesperson told Fox 5 that the demonstrators arrived, with one man even climbing a statue in the atrium, before being charged with resisting arrest.

Earlier that day, just hours before the annual White House Hanukkah party, 18 Jewish elders chained themselves to the White House gates to demand the U.S. to stop funding and arming the genocide in Gaza, according to a post on X by Jewish Voice for Peace.

In November, police responded to the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee as pro-Palestinian demonstrators grew violent while calling for an immediate cease-fire.

U.S. Capitol Police said about 150 people were "illegally and violently protesting" near the DNC headquarters building on Nov. 15.

Police made arrests and USCP confirmed on X that six officers were injured during clashes with demonstrators.

Authorities said that the officers suffered injuries ranging from minor cuts, pepper spray burns or being punched by protesters who turned violent alongside peaceful protesters.

Fox News' Greg Wehner, Stepheny Price, Sarah Rumpf-Whitten and The Associated Press contributed to this report.