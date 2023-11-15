Pro-Palestinian violent protest erupts outside DNC headquarters in Washington DC, Capitol police injured

Police in the nation's capital responded to the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee as pro-Palestinian demonstrators grew violent as they called for an immediate cease-fire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) said about 150 people were "illegally and violently protesting" near the DNC headquarters building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington.

Protesters told Fox News Digital that there were 300 people protesting the war.

"Officers are making arrests," USCP said on X. It advised people to stay away from the area.

USCP confirmed on X that six officers were injured during the clash on Wednesday evening.

Authorities said that the officers suffered injuries ranging from minor cuts, pepper spray burns or being punched by protesters who turned violent alongside peaceful protesters.

Approximately 150 officers and at least 50 police cruisers from The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were seen at the protest, with videos showing protesters violently clashing with officers.

Videos on social media showed protesters shoving police officers and trying to grab hold of metal barricades at the DNC headquarters as the officers forcefully removed the individuals.

The U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately confirm to Fox News Digital how many protesters were arrested during the evening.

The group was heard shouting "Ceasefire Now!" while standing against officers.

Protesters included members of If Not Now and Jewish Voice for Peace, who have organized other demonstrations in Washington D.C. since Hamas' unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7.

Many of the protesters were wearing black shirts that read "Cease Fire Now."

In an interview with Fox News Digital, a pro-Palestinian protester insisted that they were peacefully protesting, and that officers were reacting violently.

"We were peacefully saying, ‘ceasefire now,’ and the cops violently pushed us to the ground, threw us to the ground," Olivia said. "The violence happening around the world is happening in our backyard."

The protester declined to share how the protesters were organizing, saying that they were "concerned citizens."

"We're demanding a ceasefire now," Olivia said. "Eleven-thousand people have been murdered. Millions of our taxpayer dollars go to Israel to carry out this genocide."

Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., told The Associated Press that initially about 100 people — House leaders, lawmakers and Democratic candidates running for the House — were at a reception at party headquarters, and speeches were interrupted by the chants outside.

About seven lawmakers were huddled in the basement and evacuated into police SUVs.

Sherman took to social media following his evacuation, calling the protestors "pro-Hamas."

"Was just evacuated from the DNC after pro-terrorist, anti-Israel protestors grew violent, pepper spraying police officers and attempting to break into the building. Thankful to the police officers who stopped them and for helping me and my colleagues get out safely," Sherman wrote in an X post.

"Apparently, these pro-Hamas demonstrators want Republicans to prevail in the next Congressional election," Sherman added.

Illinois Rep. Sean Casten wrote that he was also evacuated from the DNC headquarters, thanking police for safely evacuating the members of Congress.

Former Michigan Representative and Senate candidate Peter Meijer was quick to point out the difference between the protesters at the DNC and the "March for Israel" event on Tuesday.

"A quarter-million folks rallying on the Mall yesterday to support Israel? Peaceful, orderly, strong," Meijer wrote. "Two hundred anti-Israel protesters outside DNC tonight? Chaos, weakness, Capitol buildings locked down. Says a lot!"

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton wrote that President Joe Biden should treat the "pro-Hamas insurrectionists" the same as they have treated the January 6 cases.

"Biden admin must use every law-enforcement tactic against these pro-Hamas insurrectionists that it has used in the January 6 cases," Sen. Cotton wrote on X. "Track them down, arrest them, convict them, and lock ‘em up."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.