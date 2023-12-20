Gaza Strip hospital used as a 'safe place' for Hamas terrorists, hospital chief admits

The Southeast Asian country of Malaysia announced Wednesday that Israeli ships are no longer allowed to dock or take on cargo at any of its ports due to its military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a statement posted to X that "these sanctions are a response to Israel's actions that ignore basic humanitarian principles and violate international law through the ongoing massacre and brutality against Palestinians."

He said "the Malaysian Government has decided to block and disallow the Israeli-based shipping company ZIM from docking at any Malaysian port," along with all other ships using the Israeli flag.

"In addition, Malaysia also imposes a ban on any ship en route to Israel from loading cargo at Malaysian ports. Both of these restrictions are also effective immediately," Ibrahim added. "Malaysia is confident that the decision will not affect Malaysia's trade activities."