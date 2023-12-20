Gaza Strip hospital used as a 'safe place' for Hamas terrorists, hospital chief admits
The head of a Gaza Strip hospital has admitted to Israeli forces that the terrorist organization Hamas used his hospital to advance its military operations since the hospital is a "safe place."
incoming update…
The Southeast Asian country of Malaysia announced Wednesday that Israeli ships are no longer allowed to dock or take on cargo at any of its ports due to its military campaign in the Gaza Strip.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a statement posted to X that "these sanctions are a response to Israel's actions that ignore basic humanitarian principles and violate international law through the ongoing massacre and brutality against Palestinians."
He said "the Malaysian Government has decided to block and disallow the Israeli-based shipping company ZIM from docking at any Malaysian port," along with all other ships using the Israeli flag.
"In addition, Malaysia also imposes a ban on any ship en route to Israel from loading cargo at Malaysian ports. Both of these restrictions are also effective immediately," Ibrahim added. "Malaysia is confident that the decision will not affect Malaysia's trade activities."
The Israeli Defense Forces on Wednesday have released a video purportedly showing a Hamas fighter armed with an RPG being taken out during fighting in Khan Younis.
The footage shows an individual appearing to hold an RPG first standing near a building in the war-torn city in Gaza.
The Israeli military is seen tracking the individual from above before launching an airstrike.
"In response to the threat, an Israeli Air Force aircraft struck and eliminated the terrorist," the IDF wrote on X.
The leader of the Hamas terrorist organization, Ismail Haniyeh, has headed to Egypt Wednesday as intensive talks are ongoing for another cease-fire and hostage release deal, a report says.
Haniyeh, who normally lives in Qatar, last visited Egypt in early November prior to the announcement of the first cease-fire of the war, which saw the release of more than 100 hostages from Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners being held by Israel, according to Reuters.
A source told Reuters that diplomats are discussing which hostages still being held by Hamas and which Palestinian prisoners could be released as part of a potential second cease-fire deal.
The source added that negotiations, which also are focusing on delivery of aid to Gaza, are intensive and a breakthrough could be imminent.
But one Palestinian official told Reuters that “Hamas's stance remains they don't have a desire for humanitarian pauses” and “Hamas wants a complete end to the Israeli war on Gaza.”
"Haniyeh and Hamas always appreciate the Egyptian effort,” that official also said. “He is in Cairo today to listen to whether Israel has made new proposals or whether Cairo has some too. It is early to speak of expectations."
A senior Israeli official said to Reuters that the war only will end with the release of all hostages and the total destruction of Hamas.
Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations Gilad Erdan said on Tuesday that the leader of the United Nations has seen video of Hamas' terrorist attacks against Israel.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres recently watched the graphic footage, which was compiled by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
"Finally, the UN Secretary-General watched the @IDF’s film of Hamas atrocities from October 7," Erdan wrote on X. "After he watched it, the Secretary-General himself said that it was humanity at its worst."
"Now we will see if his public statements change and if he truly understands Israel’s mission to eradicate this evil from the face of the earth and bring home the hostages," Erdan added.
The Israeli ambassador emphasized that the IDF is committed to bringing home all hostages.
"If the UN held true to its founding principles, we would have heard this on the first day of the war," he added. "Israel won’t stop until Hamas is destroyed and the hostages are returned."
The head of a Gaza hospital has admitted to Israeli forces that the terror organization used his hospital to advance its military operations since the hospital is a "safe place."
Ahmad Kahlot, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, admitted in a bombshell interrogation with Israeli forces that Hamas used his hospital to hide high-ranking military activists.
"Because for them the hospital is a safe place," Kahlot said when asked why they hide in the hospital. "They won't be targeted when they are in the hospital."
Kahlot, who joined Hamas in 2010 and holds a rank equivalent to a brigadier general, explained that he knew 16 hospital staffers, including doctors, nurses, paramedics and clerks, were also members of Hamas’ military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.
"I know 16 people. The positions are doctor or nurse or paramedic or clerk," Kahlot said, wearing an Israeli jail uniform.
Kahlot explained that the medical facility turned military hub was also used to house up to 100 high-ranking terrorists.
Live Coverage begins here