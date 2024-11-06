Liberals fume on social media as Fox News projects Trump winning presidency: 'What is f---ing happening'

Reactions poured in on social media after former President Trump was projected by Fox News Decision Desk to win the presidency, with many Trump opponents lamenting his electoral college votes and blasting his voters.

"It’s really depressing to see how many people voted for the felon, rapist, fraudster, who lies constantly," Democrat social media influencer Harry Sisson posted on X. "Many Americans failed their fellow Americans tonight."

"American decency was destroyed tonight. We used to be a nation that expected our representatives to be mature, professional, experienced leaders who made us proud. Now, we’re a nation that permits someone like Trump, who bullies and mocks, to thrive."

"dude is a barely coherent convicted sex predator whose only platform is wanting to do more crimes, what is f---ing happening," Writer and Director Zack Bornstein posted on X.

ELON MUSK REVEALS HIS POLITICAL PAC'S FUTURE AMID TIGHT PRESIDENTIAL RACE

"I can’t help but wonder if the American people have given up on democracy," Washington Post's Jonathan Capehart said on air as Trump was inching closer to victory.

"Fascism has come to America, and as predicted, it is wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross," Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt posted on X.

'TIRELESS CAMPAIGN': REACTIONS POUR IN AFTER GOP CHALLENGER FLIPS CRUCIAL SENATE SEAT HELD BY LONGTIME DEM

"America, you have failed us all," Democrat influencer Dean Withers posted on X.

"Big win for post-liberal politics and economics," The Atlantic's David Frum posted on X. "Also for measles, mumps, polio, and tooth decay."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Fox News Decision Desk has called the presidential race for Trump. Trump had 277 Electoral College votes as of 3 AM ET.