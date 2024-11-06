Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Liberals fume on social media as Fox News projects Trump winning presidency: 'What is f---ing happening'

Fox News Decision Desk has projected the race for Donald Trump

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Kevin O’Leary: When you try to break the American model, it fixes itself Video

Kevin O’Leary: When you try to break the American model, it fixes itself

 ‘Shark Tank’ investor Kevin O’Leary reacts to the election results that appear to be leaning toward former President Trump.

Reactions poured in on social media after former President Trump was projected by Fox News Decision Desk to win the presidency, with many Trump opponents lamenting his electoral college votes and blasting his voters.  

"It’s really depressing to see how many people voted for the felon, rapist, fraudster, who lies constantly," Democrat social media influencer Harry Sisson posted on X. "Many Americans failed their fellow Americans tonight."

"American decency was destroyed tonight. We used to be a nation that expected our representatives to be mature, professional, experienced leaders who made us proud. Now, we’re a nation that permits someone like Trump, who bullies and mocks, to thrive."

"dude is a barely coherent convicted sex predator whose only platform is wanting to do more crimes, what is f---ing happening," Writer and Director Zack Bornstein posted on X. 

ELON MUSK REVEALS HIS POLITICAL PAC'S FUTURE AMID TIGHT PRESIDENTIAL RACE

Split of Trump and Harris

Former President Donald Trump rallied in Raleigh, North Carolina, before Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with supporters in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Kevin Mohatt)

"I can’t help but wonder if the American people have given up on democracy," Washington Post's Jonathan Capehart said on air as Trump was inching closer to victory.

"Fascism has come to America, and as predicted, it is wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross," Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt posted on X. 

'TIRELESS CAMPAIGN': REACTIONS POUR IN AFTER GOP CHALLENGER FLIPS CRUCIAL SENATE SEAT HELD BY LONGTIME DEM

Harris supporter on election night

Supporters react to early election results at Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' election night rally during the 2024 U.S. presidential election, at Howard University, in Washington, U.S., November 5, 2024. (REUTERS/Daniel Cole)

"America, you have failed us all," Democrat influencer Dean Withers posted on X. 

"Big win for post-liberal politics and economics," The Atlantic's David Frum posted on X. "Also for measles, mumps, polio, and tooth decay."

The Fox News Decision Desk has called the presidential race for Trump. Trump had 277 Electoral College votes as of 3 AM ET. 

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

