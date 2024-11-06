Expand / Collapse search
Politics

'Tireless campaign': Reactions pour in after GOP challenger flips crucial Senate seat held by longtime Dem

Moreno defeated longtime incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown.

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
Fox News projects Bernie Moreno will unseat incumbent Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown Video

Fox News projects Bernie Moreno will unseat incumbent Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown

The Fox News Decision Desk projects Republican businessman Bernie Moreno will unseat incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.

Reactions are pouring in on social media after Republican Bernie Moreno ended Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown's nearly 20-year tenure in the United States Senate and Republicans moved toward a majority in the Senate. 

"This is an important flip for the Republicans," Fox News anchor Bret Baier posted on X after the Fox News Decision Desk projected Moreno as the winner against Brown Tuesday night. 

"The party is edging closer to an outright Senate majority."

Shortly after Moreno was projected as the winner, the Fox News Decision Desk projected that Republicans will flip the Senate and control the chamber in the next term. 

OHIO SECRETARY OF STATE SAYS BIDEN ADMIN, LEFTIST GROUPS ARE PUSHING BACK ON VOTER ROLL AUDITS

Bernie Moreno and Sherrod Brown

Bernie Moreno, left, and Sherrod Brown (Getty Images)

"That’s 51!" South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott posted on X. "Congrats Bernie Moreno!"

"Congrats to Bernie Moreno on a tough, tireless campaign to unseat a near 50-year political incumbent and one of the most radically out of touch politicians in Ohio’s history," Ohio Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who ran against Moreno in the state's primary, posted on X. 

"I know better than most how hard Bernie worked on this campaign, and he’ll be a relentless fighter for Ohio in the Senate."

CRITICS WARN RED STATE BALLOT MEASURE IS PROGRESSIVE 'POWER GRAB' THAT WILL 'DECIMATE' VOICE OF VOTERS

Sen. Sherrod Brown

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and the chairman of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, speaks during a nomination hearing in Washington, D.C., July 11, 2024. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Congratulations to my friend Bernie Moreno!" Ohio Republican Lt. Gov. Jon Husted posted on X. "Ohio is sending a true America First champion to fight for us in the Senate. Your victory is a win for Ohio and America."

"Bravo Bernie Moreno!" Political commentator Hugh Hewit posted on X. "Buckeye State with two R senators."

Republican nominee for U.S. Senate Bernie Moreno

Republican nominee for U.S. Senate Bernie Moreno (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

"*Senator* Bernie Moreno," former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy posted on X. "Congratulations my man!"

"BIG win tonight for Bernie Moreno and the people of Ohio!" Missouri GOP Sen. Eric Schmitt posted on X. "Bernie is the embodiment of the American Dream. He loves this country and the state he represents. I look forward to working with Bernie in the Senate."

Brown was facing an uphill battle running as a Democrat in a state that Trump won by eight points in 2020, and Trump was leading in Ohio on Tuesday night around midnight ET by 11 points. 

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

