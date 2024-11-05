Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Elon Musk reveals his political PAC's future amid tight presidential race

Musk has reportedly poured over $100 million into America PAC

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
Trump's potential Treasury secretary lays out ideas for slashing government spending with Elon Musk's help Video

Trump's potential Treasury secretary lays out ideas for slashing government spending with Elon Musk's help

John Paulson, Paulson & Co. co-founder and president, on pledging to work with Elon Musk to slash spending if tapped to be Trump's Treasury secretary and The Wall Street Journal speculating a Harris victory would equal a fourth Obama term.

Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk said election night he plans to continue to be active in politics through the presidential election into the 2026 midterms. 

"America PAC is going to keep going after this election — and preparing for the midterms and any intermediate elections, as well as looking at elections at the district attorney and sort of judicial levels," Musk said on X Spaces Tuesday. 

Musk has taken an active role on the campaign trail for the former president and has helped canvass for Trump in key battleground states like Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina

According to its website, America PAC aims to "promote free speech, free markets, and a merit-based society." 

JOE ROGAN ENDORSES DONALD TRUMP ON THE EVE OF THE ELECTION

Elon Musk

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk speaks during an America PAC town hall Oct. 26, 2024, in Lancaster, Pa. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Musk made waves on the Pennsylvania campaign trail in support of Trump's campaign, including offering $1 million a day to swing-state voters who sign his political action committee’s petition backing the Constitution.

Musk was sued by Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, who called the contest an "illegal lottery" aimed at influencing the results of a presidential election.

PENNSYLVANIA JUDGE ALLOWS ELON MUSK'S PAC TO CONTINUE $1M A DAY GIVEAWAY

Donald Trump and Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks on stage as he joins former President Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, during a campaign rally at the site of the first assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pa., Oct. 5, 2024. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

On Monday, a Pennsylvania judge ruled Musk could continue his efforts. 

Reuters reported Tuesday evening that Musk has also been sued in a proposed class action over the giveaway. 

Former President Donald Trump returns to Butler, PA. to hold another rally on Oct. 5

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk listens as former President Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, speaks at a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Musk has given at least $118 million to America PAC, The Washington Post reported. He is expected to spend election night with the former president in Florida. 

The New York Times first reported the news, citing two people familiar with Musk’s schedule, that Musk will be among a small group of people watching the election results with Trump. 

Musk, after the first assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July, wrote on X, "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery."

Musk later appeared with Trump at a rally in Butler.

"I want to say what an honor it is to be here, and, you know, the true test of someone's character is how they behave under fire, right?" Musk said at the beginning of his remarks. "And we had one president who couldn't climb a flight of stairs and another who was fist pumping after getting shot." 

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

