Left-wing local leader torched after griping about American flags, pushing ‘more relatable’ replacement

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A Washington city councilwoman said she would rather fly a pride flag than the American flag while questioning why a local park displays 27 versions of the U.S. flag, some of which she said represent parts of American history that are "not great."

"To me, a pride flag is way more relatable than an American flag. I would not raise an American flag at my house because I wouldn’t. I wasn’t even born here. But I would raise a pride flag," said Lynnwood council member Isabel Mata on Monday. "As the most diverse city in all of Snohomish County, I don’t think that I’m the only one."

Mata, who identifies as a "queer, neurodivergent writer, advocate, and mindfulness meditation teacher" in her government biography, suggested replacing the flags with commemorative ones in an effort to be more inclusive—while downplaying the symbolism of the American flag.

Mata has since walked back the remarks, telling Fox News Digital that she was speaking "personally, as a queer woman, about what the pride flag means to me."

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At the heart of the argument is Wilcox Park, known as "Flag Park," which features 27 flagpoles displaying various versions of the American flag.

"This community is filled with so many beautiful cultures and diverse backgrounds and all of these things, yet we have 27 iterations of the same flag, some representing parts of American history that, frankly, are not great," said Mata.

The comment set off an outpouring of critical reactions on social media as clips of her remarks spread like wildfire online this week.

"Lynwood, Washington City Councilwoman Isabel Mata says the LGBTQ flag is more relatable than the American Flag and she would never fly an American Flag," popular conservative X account Libs of TikTok posted.

"'I wasn't even born here.' Then shut up," Fox News contributor and New York Post columnist Miranda Devine posted.

Others posted, "WA cooked," "wow" or asked "If you hate America that much, then why are you still here?" in response to the remarks.

Mata walked back her comments when asked by Fox News Digital about her dismissal of the symbolism behind the American flag.

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"I apologize for the way I expressed myself, and I mean that sincerely. The American flag represents the sacrifices of veterans and military families, and the promise that drew immigrants like me to this country," said Mata. "I should have honored that more carefully in my remarks, and I did not. I have deep respect for everyone who has served under that flag."

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She added that her comments "were not a formal policy proposal," but to raise "a broader question about how Lynnwood, the most diverse city in Snohomish County, might find additional ways to reflect its community."

"I believe there is room, in a city as diverse as Lynnwood, to celebrate the many cultures, identities, and communities that make it great, alongside the American flag, not instead of it. Any formal changes to public spaces would go through a proper public process with full community input. That is how it should work," she added.

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Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., introduced legislation in February that would make a pride flag a congressionally authorized flag.

The designation would give the Pride flag protections similar to those afforded to the U.S. flag, military flags and other flags recognized by Congress.