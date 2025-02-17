Washington Democrats introduce legislation to remove George Washington from state flag

Progressive Washington state lawmakers have introduced a bill that could remove George Washington from the state flag.

House Bill 1938 aims to create a committee that will design a new state flag that "better reflects the diversity and values of all Washingtonians."

According to the Democratic lawmakers who proposed the bill, the state flag "often faces criticism for its poor design and lack of relevance to the state's identity."

"The flag features a detailed portrait of George Washington, making it overly complex and difficult to reproduce which is a violation of key flag design principles that prioritize simplicity. Additionally, while George Washington is an important national figure, he has limited historical connection to the state itself. This makes his image less meaningful as a symbol for the state," the bill states.

NJ TOWN WALKS BACK AMERICAN FLAG BAN AFTER NATIONAL OUTRAGE

The legislators say the flag is also aesthetically unpleasant because it "uses too many colors" and its design is "outdated and uninspired."

The bill would establish a committee to develop a new design for the official state flag that reflects Washington's "shared history, resources and diverse cultural communities."

The committee would be comprised of representatives from the Washington State Arts Commission, legislators from the House and Senate, the secretary of state, a historian, designers, cultural leaders, tribal representatives, and citizen representatives from different regions of the state, appointed by the governor.

The committee would then solicit public feedback through outreach to schools, community organizations, tribes, public forums, virtual discussions and online surveys before approving a new design by July 1, 2028.

MINNESOTA CONSIDERS CHANGING FLAG AFTER HISTORIC 1893 DESIGN ACCUSED OF RACISM AGAINST NATIVE AMERICANS

Voters must approve the new flag design in the next general election before it can be adopted as the new state flag.

Democratic State Representatives Strom Peterson, Julia Reed and Greg Nance introduced the bill on February 11.

It is scheduled for a public hearing in Olympia before the House Committee on State Government & Tribal Relations on February 18, Fox28 Spokane reported.

WASHINGTON STATE DEMOCRAT PUSHES TO GIVE HOMELESS SPECIAL CIVIL RIGHTS

The proposal has drawn criticism from Republican lawmakers in the state.

State Rep. Brian Burnett, a Republican, said to Washington radio station KPQ, "We have the third-highest crime rate in the nation. We have the third-highest cost of gas, the third-highest homeless population, and the fourth-most expensive housing. So this is what we need to be spending our time on? Are you kidding me?"

Reps. Strom Peterson, Julia Reed and Greg Nance did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.