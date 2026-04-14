Trump admin-Mamdani clash over Stonewall monument reaches final decision

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A two-month legal battle over an iconic symbol of the LGBTQ+ movement has ended, with a settlement approving its restoration and New York City’s mayor hailing the decision as a "victory."

The Trump administration agreed under a settlement on Monday to restore the Pride flag to Stonewall National Monument’s federal flagpole within seven days and maintain it there, removing it only for maintenance or other practical purposes. A judge approved the agreement, resolving the dispute over the flag’s removal.

The Stonewall National Monument was first designated by President Barack Obama in 2016, protecting the Stonewall Inn in New York City as a historic site – becoming the first U.S. national monument dedicated to LGBTQ history.

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The ruling reins in the Trump administration’s push to eliminate diversity-related programs across national parks, after the flag’s removal in February sparked protests from Democratic leaders and activists and escalated into a broader political flashpoint.

"This is a victory for the LGBTQ+ community and for our entire city," wrote Mayor Zohran Mamdani in an X on Monday. "It’s a reminder that New Yorkers won’t let our history be rewritten."

He added that, "Our administration will keep working to ensure LGBTQ+ New Yorkers can live safely and with dignity in our city."

Fox News Digital reached out to the mayor’s office for comment on Tuesday.

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At the time of the flag removal, Mamdani said he was "outraged," calling for the country to live up to the legacy the Stonewall Inn represents, while a Department of Interior spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital that "city leaders seem more focused on theatrics than solutions."

"Hundreds of families in New York City went without power during this year’s severe cold weather, people are being found dead on the streets, and trash has piled up so high it towers over city residents. This is Mayor Mamdani and city officials' New York City," the spokesperson said at the time.

They added, "it would be a better use of their time to get the trash buildup off city streets, ensure there are no more avoidable deaths, and work to keep the power on for the people of New York City."

The Washington Litigation Group (WLG), which initiated legal proceedings, announced the agreement through a press release, writing, the decision "confirms that the Pride flag falls within the law and NPS policy."

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"The government has acknowledged what we argued from day one: the Pride flag belongs at Stonewall," wrote WLG lead counsel Alexander Kristofcak. "The flag will be restored and it will fly officially and permanently. And we will remain vigilant to ensure that the government sticks to the deal."

Fox News Digital reached out to WLG for additional comment.

"The removal of the Pride flag from Stonewall was an attempt to erase LGBTQ+ history and undermine the rule of law," said Andrew Berman, executive director of Village Preservation. "This settlement restores both."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer celebrated the decision on X, writing, "the administration was forced to settle and heed our demands that the pride flag at Stonewall National Monument will always fly freely and proudly."

In December, National Park Service (NPS) units were instructed to purge gift stores at parks, removing any items that promote DEI and gender ideological extremism.

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Many NPS gift shops are located in visitor centers, which are common in major parks. Some can be found in smaller or remote parks.

Most shops are run by nonprofit partners of the NPS, with funds benefiting visitors and the parks.

Fox News Digital’s Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.