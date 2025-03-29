Utah bans LGBTQ+ pride flags, MAGA flags, other unapproved flags in government buildings, schools

Utah became the first state to prohibit LGBTQ+ pride flags from being flown at government buildings and schools in a move that also bans political flags such as those with President Donald Trump's slogan, "Make America Great Again."

Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, announced he was allowing the ban on unsanctioned flag displays to become law without his signature. Although he continues to have serious concerns about the policy, the governor chose not to reject the proposal because the Republican-controlled legislature would likely have overridden his veto.

The ban will go into effect on May 7, when state or local government buildings will be fined $500 a day for displaying any flag other than the American flag, the Utah state flag, military flags or a handful of others approved by lawmakers.

Political flags supporting a candidate or party, including MAGA flags, will be prohibited under the law.

The new law could put the state and its largest city, Salt Lake City, at odds. City buildings in the city typically honor Pride Month each June by displaying flags that celebrate its LGBTQ+ population.

Local leaders in Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County have illuminated the city and county buildings with rainbow lights each night since the bill was sent to Cox's desk in protest of the legislation.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall's office said their attorneys are reviewing the law, but the city does not yet have details on what it will do when the law takes effect.

The bill’s sponsors, Rep. Trevor Lee and Sen. Dan McCay, both of whom are Republicans, said the measure aims to encourage "political neutrality" from teachers and other government employees.

Opponents argue that the law seeks to root out LGBTQ+ expression and remove authority away from cities and towns that do not align politically with the legislature's GOP majority.

Cox said in a letter to legislative leaders explaining his decision that he agreed with the "underlying intent" of the bill to make classrooms politically neutral but believed it went too far in restricting local governments. The governor also highlighted that the law, since it narrowly focuses on flags, does not ban other political displays such as posters or lighting.

"To our LGBTQ community, I know that recent legislation has been difficult," Cox said.

"Politics can be a bit of a blood sport at times and I know we've had our disagreements," the governor continued. "I want you to know that I love and appreciate you and I am grateful that you are part of our state. I know these words may ring hollow to many of you, but please know that I mean them sincerely."

