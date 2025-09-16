Lawmaker who tied Kirk to ‘domestic terrorism’ facing expulsion calls amid politician blowback nationwide

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several public officials have faced expulsion calls over their reactions to Charlie Kirk’s murder, including a West Virginia delegate who compared him to the Charlotte train stabbing suspect and framed the issue in terms of alleged "racist" language and domestic terrorism.

Their comments highlight how Kirk’s death has become a flashpoint in the national debate over political rhetoric and violence.

Del. Anitra Hamilton, D-Morgantown, who leads the NAACP branch in Monongalia and Preston counties, faced blowback for Facebook posts that appear to have since been deleted accusing the late conservative activist of racism and claiming such "words of a racist nature" are tantamount to domestic terrorism.

"The value of truth exposes your values, priorities and beliefs. You can profess Jesus, tweet about Him, and talk about Him in your speeches, and yet be a racist," Hamilton posted, according to screenshots circulated by Rep. Riley Moore, R-W.V. , former top Ted Cruz staffer Steve Guest and others.

"You can murder one woman on a train by stabbing her in the neck and be condemned by the masses or you can travel the nation spewing hatred and racism, harming thousands and be loved by the masses and both have the same outcome," the posts read.

CHARLIE KIRK'S MURDER THE LATEST IN INCREASING POLITICAL VIOLENCE NATIONWIDE, FROM PA GOVERNOR TO SCOTUS

"Speaking words of a racist nature is not your First Amendment right, but are acts of domestic terrorism upon the souls of American people," Hamilton continued, per the screenshots.

Hamilton also said proper debate cannot take place where the Black population is "1.36%," which matches figures for Utah, where Kirk was killed.

Moore responded by calling for Charleston lawmakers to expel Hamilton, adding, "This is the ideology we are up against."

"Tolerating the warped mindset that leads to disgusting behavior like this from radical Leftists with no consequence is how we end up with a 31-year-old dad being shot and killed in cold blood."

Moore added that lawmakers cannot be "justifying murder."

Sen. Jim Justice, R-W.V., strongly condemned Hamilton.

"The delegate from the 81st (District) ought to be ashamed because celebrating the death of an individual who engages in regular political dialogue on college campuses is really, truly sad to see," said Justice.

BEFORE CHARLIE KIRK MURDER, UTAH GOV. COX PUSHED EFFORT TO ‘DISAGREE BETTER’

The governor-turned-senator originally appointed Hamilton to the role — with a senior government staffer familiar with the appointment telling Fox News Digital he was bound by a rule to choose one of Democrats’ handpicked options.

The staffer told Fox News Digital that Hamilton’s comments show how common it is for the opposing parties in West Virginia to offer only the "most radical" candidates for vacancy appointments.

Del. Wayne Clark, R-Charles Town, reserved comment on Hamilton’s statements but told Fox News Digital that Kirk’s murder is a "tragic loss for our country" and that his "ability to debate while maintaining civility is unmatched in anyone in our lifetime."

"Those who feel that his assassination is justified for any reason should question their moral beliefs on the preservation of life," Clark said.

State Del. Geno Chiarelli, a Republican who also represents Monongalia County like Hamilton, confirmed discussions have been going on in the legislature about how to punish Hamilton, up to and including expulsion.

Chiarelli told Fox News Digital he isn’t officially part of such considerations but would support expulsion if the caucus leadership decided that was the route they want to go.

A Charleston official also cited an uphill climb for expulsion versus censure or other punishments, as it would require a 2/3 vote of the 91-9 GOP-majority chamber.

"The left is already trying to downplay this, but the reality is sobering: Charlie Kirk was murdered by somebody who thought he was ‘full of hate’," Moore said, calling the murder "left-wing terrorism" brought about by "endless demonization" by the Democratic Party.

Beyond Mountaineer country, several other lawmakers have come under fire for their responses to Kirk’s murder.

In Bernville, Pennsylvania — a quiet Pennsylvania Dutch community best known for its nationally recognized Christmas Village — the town’s Democratic mayor posted a clip from Charlie Kirk’s podcast implying he was glad Kirk had died.

"This is what MAGA represents. This is what Trump lowered flags for," wrote Mayor Shawn Raup-Konsavage, according to Allentown’s WFMZ-69 News.

"If this represents you, then I don't want to hear that you are offended that I'm glad he is gone."

Raup-Konsavage previously made headlines after President Donald Trump’s first assassination attempt, with a post that reportedly read, "Try harder."

Bernville Borough Councilman Wayne Lesher told WFMZ that while he disagrees with Raup-Konsavage, the remarks were made on a private page under First Amendment protections.

"You're celebrating the death of somebody. That's nothing to celebrate," Lesher said.

Separately, a councilmember in Tucson, Arizona, faced blowback for an apparently misspelled post meant to read "Karma," after Kirk’s murder, according to the city’s CBS affiliate.

Another West Virginia official – a mayor in the Northern Panhandle – expressed surprise at criticisms he said outnumbered people who voted in the previous municipal election.

Wellsburg, West Virginia, Mayor Dan Dudley reportedly wrote, "Sad day in America. Flying an American flag half-mast for a racist. Priceless. Wellsburg Mayor Daniel L. Dudley," according to Wheeling’s ABC affiliate.

State Del. Jimmy Willis, R-Wellsburg, told the outlet that whether it is attacks on Kirk, Trump or Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, "violence is never the answer."

Fox News Digital reached out to Hamilton and the NAACP’s Kingwood chapter for comment.