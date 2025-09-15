Before Charlie Kirk murder, Utah Gov. Cox pushed effort to 'disagree better'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After the deadly shooting of Charlie Kirk on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Gov. Spencer Cox has been thrust into the national spotlight.

The Republican has since been front and center as officials investigate suspect Tyler Robinson and other aspects of the case, which also has brought renewed attention to an effort Cox has led to convince Americans to "disagree better."

Like Kirk, who traveled college campuses inviting liberal students to "prove me wrong," Cox’s effort to make America "disagree better" has put the governor's work in a unique light given the tragic events.

"Disagree Better" was started by Cox when he was the chair of the National Governors Association from July 2023 to July 2024.

The initiative reflected the National Governors Association's bipartisan mission of "encouraging healthier dialogue and reducing political polarization," an association spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

When he ran for governor in 2020, Cox made national headlines for appearing with Democratic nominee Professor Christopher Peterson in a joint ad calling on Utahns to "debate issues without degrading each other’s character," in the latter’s words.

"We can disagree without hating each other," Cox added.

When the ad went viral, Cox said he could feel his "faith in the American idea start to rekindle," according to the Deseret News.

Cox joined current National Governors Association Vice Chair Wes Moore of Maryland for a "disagree better" event in 2024 that earned praise from then-President Joe Biden.

"I appreciate Governor Cox’s effort to make the mission of the NGA to get those of us who disagree with one another to listen to one another, to treat one another with a sense of dignity and respect," Biden said at the time.

Cox spent much of his term as National Governors Association chair pushing the "Disagree Better" message, and as governor he echoed that mindset in his viral PSA with Peterson.

Other figures in the "Disagree Better" independent nonprofit include officials from the American Enterprise Institute, Charles G. Koch Charitable Foundation, former judges and at least 23 governors from both parties.

"We're working with celebrities, athletes, musicians, public figures, influencers, and political leaders to show what respectful disagreement looks like in action," a statement on its website said.

"What started as one governor's nonpartisan rallying cry has grown into something much bigger."

After the first assassination attempt on the life of President Donald Trump in July 2024, Cox told Fox News’ Salt Lake City affiliate that the then-GOP nominee had the chance to unify and "save our country," given the harrowing experience in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Cox remarked that he also doesn’t think he’s important enough to force any change in presidential discourse, adding, "that doesn’t mean I’m not going to try."

At the time, Cox said Trump had a chance to "unify and save our country" after surviving the attempt on his life.

In a podcast with then-National Governors Association Vice Chair Jared Polis of Colorado, Cox said he never changed his mind, and doesn’t believe others should, when he is subjected to personal attacks or "told ‘you’re a terrible human being’."

"The way you actually influence people and persuade people, and I still believe in persuasion, is by treating them with dignity and respect," he said.

Polis, who is also listed as an officer of Disagree Better — which did not immediately have public contact information — said it is important to be curious and ask questions.

"It doesn't mean you're going to agree, nor does it mean that either side should feel any pressure to agree. But at the very least, you'll validate the humanity of those you disagree with," the Democrat said.

In a similar way, Kirk aimed to civilly discuss pressing and at times sensitive political issues with willing students.

Videos of his past campus visits show him responding to multiple instances of vitriol or at-times pointed language with a straight face and calm demeanor, echoing Cox’s own advice.

Fox News Digital reached out to Cox for further comment. The Disagree Better organization could not be reached.