Lara Trump: Democrats 'willing to do anything' to beat Trump in 2020

President Donald Trump’s 2020 senior campaign advisor and daughter-in-law Lara Trump spoke to Fox News’ Sean Hannity Monday about the Democratic Party’s chances in the 2020 presidential election.

“If they want to go that far left, I think it will paint a very clear picture for people come 2020. Are you voting for someone who is running on socialism, who wants full government control of our country, who wants to take over every single aspect of your life? Or are you happy with the record high stock markets, with the jobs pouring back into this country, the record low unemployment?” Trump said on “Hannity.”

Trump also talked how the American public is "done" with the Russia collusion accusations and accused Democrats of using the topic to deflect from the president's positive results.

“They have to try to distract people because otherwise they’re afraid that the American people would really see the incredible job that this president has done. The good news is that I think people feel it every day. They’re not being distracted by the nonsense out there.”

Trump noted that the tax request by House Democrats is an example of how the opposition will do anything to distract and hinder the president because they fear facing him in 2020.

“They’re willing to do anything that they can, Sean,” Trump said. “The reality is the fight against Donald Trump for becoming president in 2020, I think they know, is an impossible battle.”