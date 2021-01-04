Lankford insists lingering questions about 2020 presidential election 'need to be answered'

There are lingering questions about the 2020 presidential election results that need to be answered," Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told Fox News Monday.

"None of us are trying to overthrow an election," Lankford told "Outnumbered Overtime". "We are trying to say, 'Hey, there are still lots of questions from millions of people out there, and we think those questions need to be answered,' so we are asking for a pause."

Lankford said that the GOP senators challenging election results want 10 days to investigate them.

"Pull a commission together quickly, like what was done in 1877 when there were three states challenged then, pull this 15-member commission together, give it 10 days to pull the results back, and then give it back to the states," he said.

House Republicans are growing concerned that if Republican senators don’t object to the election results in at least three states during the Jan. 6 certification meeting of Congress, the effort will be "worthless," sources told Fox News.

Two House Republican officials told Fox News that more than 100 GOP House members will object to the election results in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Wisconsin.

"If the Republican senators don’t object to enough states, the entire effort on Jan. 6th is worthless," a House Republican official told Fox News. "To have any chance of impacting the outcome of the 2020 election, the Republican senators must join Republican House members in objecting at least three states and ideally all six states ..."

"If Republican senators only object to one state, Joe Biden will undoubtedly secure enough electoral votes to become president," the official continued, adding that "the pressure really is on the Republican senators like Ted Cruz to join House Republicans here."

"If they don’t, it will be a great disappointment to the president, their constituents, and ensure a Joe Biden victory," the official said.

"The two things that are certain in the Constitution and the law, we have to have an inauguration on the 20th of January, and the states have to make the decision," Lankford said Monday.

"That is not Congress’ job, that’s the state’s job. But, we do think there is information that has not been addressed, and we should pause and be able to address that, because these issues are not going away. For the sake of the country coming together at the end of the election, let’s address these issues now."

