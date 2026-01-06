Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Los Angeles

LA Mayor Bass compares anti-ICE protests to Lakers championship disturbance: 'A few knuckleheads'

Karen Bass dismisses violence that prompted Trump to deploy 4,000 troops and Marines to restore order

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
81 people arrested amid Los Angeles riots Video

81 people arrested amid Los Angeles riots

Fox News correspondent Steve Harrigan has the latest on the unrest in Los Angeles over ICE raids on 'The Story.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is pushing back, claiming that anti-ICE protests last year didn't devolve into riots, and likening the vandalism and clashes between protesters and police with the actions of fans after a Los Angeles Lakers championship.

Bass was on the "At Our Table with Jamie Harrison" podcast when she remarked on the federalization of National Guard troops and the deployment of several hundred Marines to the city amid several days of anti-ICE demonstrations. 

While some protesters voiced their anger at ICE lawfully, others set cars, including vehicles belong to the California Highway Patrol and Waymo, on fire and violently fought with police, while elected officials maintained that the demonstrations were peaceful. 

PENTAGON SCALING DOWN NATIONAL GUARD DEPLOYMENT TO LA

Karen Bass, LA protests split

Karen Bass downplayed the extent of the anti-ICE protests last year that saw rioting and violent clashes with authorities.  (Getty Images)

"Nothing was going on. OK, we have some protests," Bass told Harrison. "You want to know the protests, in my opinion, equaled a Lakers championship."

"You know what happens after a championship right? A few knuckleheads hang around. They're drunk, they start vandalizing things. There was no riot here."

The Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union that represents rank-and-file officers with the Los Angeles Police Department, disagreed. 

"We disagree with anyone who characterizes the numerous times these protests turned into riots," the statement from the union's board of directors to Fox News Digital states. "All one has to do is look at the videos of the Waymo vehicles destroyed, the CHP car set on fire, the vandalism of property, looting of businesses and injuries to police officers to call that criminal behavior what it was, a riot."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House.

The protests were in response to the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration in and around Los Angeles. Suburbs like Paramount and Compton saw vehicles set on fire, objects thrown at authorities and vandalism. 

NEWSOM ESCALATES TRUMP IMMIGRATION FEUD WITH FOUL-MOUTHED INSULT

Car on fire at Los Angeles protest

A cyclist rides past a burning car during protests in Los Angeles, California on June 8, 2025. Protests broke out across Los Angeles in response to federal immigration raids and the deployment of National Guard troops by the Trump administration.  (Photo by SAHAB ZARIBAF/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

The violence prompted President Donald Trump to call in the military to restore order and assist local authorities, prompting a rebuke from many Democratic officials, including Bass and California Gov. Gavin Newsom. 

Protesters gathered in downtown Los Angeles for several days near the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, where local law enforcement fired less-lethal projectiles, tear gas and flash bangs to disperse crowds. 

LA Riots

Cars set on fire in Los Angeles during anti-ICE protests.  (Getty)

Demonstrators responded by blocking a major freeway, setting vehicles ablaze, and hurling rocks, Molotov cocktails and other projectiles at the police, authorities said.

Bass noted that the protests happened in an area that was about 1-square-mile. 

Sen. Cory Booker calls Los Angeles riots 'peaceful' Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That majority of the city didn't even know anything was happening. That warrants 4,000 troops?" Bass said. 

In December, a federal judge ordered Trump to return the National Guard troops deployed to Los Angeles to Newsom's control, ending the federalization used for immigration enforcement and protests.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue