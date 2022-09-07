Expand / Collapse search
Elections
Published

Kemp camp reacts to NYT report suggesting Democrat Stacey Abrams floundering in Georgia governor's race

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's campaign says Abrams 'isn’t connecting with Georgia voters' after raising millions from 'out-of-state billionaires'

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace , Mark Meredith
FIRST ON FOX — Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s campaign reacted on Wednesday to a new piece published in The New York Times suggesting that his Democrat opponent Stacey Abrams is "struggling" in the race.

The Times reported on Wednesday that Abrams, defeated by Kemp in the 2018 gubernatorial race before deciding to run for a re-match "has been trailing her Republican rival, Gov. Brian Kemp, alarming Democrats who have celebrated her as the master strategist behind the state’s Democratic shift."

"Democrats have largely kept quiet on their concerns about Ms. Abrams’s campaign. But several county elected officials and community leaders in Georgia have privately expressed their worries to the campaign directly, according to interviews with more than two dozen Democratic officials who asked not to be named discussing private conversations," according to the Times. "They have complained that the campaign was slow to reach out to key constituencies and underestimated Mr. Kemp’s strength in an already difficult year for Democratic candidates." 

Tate Mitchell, who serves as Kemp’s campaign spokesperson, reacted in a statement first obtained by Fox News. 

STACEY ABRAMS RECEIVED SIX-FIGURE INCOME FROM MYSTERIOUS CORPORATE ENTITY 

Republican gubernatorial candidate Gov. Brian Kemp waves during his primary night election party on May 24, 2022 in Atlanta after defeating former U.S. Sen. David Perdue in the primary as he bids for a second term as governor. 

Republican gubernatorial candidate Gov. Brian Kemp waves during his primary night election party on May 24, 2022 in Atlanta after defeating former U.S. Sen. David Perdue in the primary as he bids for a second term as governor.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Georgia, Stacey Abrams, poses for photos at a Labor Day picnic on September 5, 2022, in Atlanta.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Georgia, Stacey Abrams, poses for photos at a Labor Day picnic on September 5, 2022, in Atlanta. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

"Stacey Abrams’ campaign isn’t connecting with Georgia voters, and people across the country and here in Georgia know it," Mitchell said. "After raising millions hand over fist from out-of-state billionaires, her campaign — and Georgia Democrats — are now mired in internal squabbling. Governor Kemp will continue to run on his record of putting Georgians first and his vision for a safer, stronger Georgia."

