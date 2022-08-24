Stacey Abrams received six-figure income from mysterious corporate entity

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Democratic Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams received over $100,000 from a mysterious limited liability company that doesn't appear to have any online presence outside of her financial disclosure form and corporate records, a Fox News Digital review found.

Abrams' financial disclosure form, released in March, lists Dream Project Partners Inc. in multiple sections, including "statement of income" and "direct ownership interests in business entity." The Georgia Democrat listed herself as a "Board Member and Shareholder" and recorded in the income section that she received $50,000 in 2021 and $100,000 in 2022.

The financial form says she has no duties with Dream Project Partners Inc, and its "principal activity" description is also vague.

"Developing a culturally competent technology platform for entrepreneurs," the disclosure form says.

STACEY ABRAMS TIED TO MULTIPLE ABOLITIONIST GROUPS DESPITE CLAIMS SHE DOESN'T SUPPORT DEFUNDING POLICE

The other online presence for the opaque company is in Delaware business records, which lists it as a domestic corporation established in June 2021.

Delaware, known for its permissible corporate secrecy, does not require entities to list managers or members in formation documents. Instead, it allows just the name and address of a registered state agent as a substitute. The Dover-based Resident Agents Inc. is its registered agent in its papers.

Abrams, who touted herself as a "Yale-trained tax attorney" earlier this year, also disclosed relationships with several other limited liability companies. She acts as a "managing member" of Davis Hall LLC, which until 2021 was named Sela Technologies LLC, according to a search of Georgia State records. Abrams lists this as her "personal office," according to the forms.

OVER 100 GEORGIA SHERIFFS CONDEMN STACEY ABRAMS OVER ‘DEFUND THE POLICE’ FOUNDATION'S TIES

Meanwhile, the forms show that Abrams is also the owner of Hall Davis LLC, which deals with "general business" matters. The repeat gubernatorial candidate says in the financial disclosure that she has more than a 5 percent ownership interest in both companies and that they each have a fair market value of more than $5,000.

Abrams' net worth has drastically increased as she worked in the private sector over the past few years. She's now worth $3.17 million, a significant uptick from her reported $109,000 net worth four years ago.

Abrams pushed back against criticism of her increase in wealth earlier this year by telling the Associated Press that she believes "every person should have the opportunity to thrive."

"And because I had three years where I was in the private sector, I leveraged all three years, and in that time, I’ve done my best to not only be successful personally, but to do what I can to help Georgians," Abrams said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Abrams has also padded her income by inking book deals and giving dozens of speeches. Abrams will be releasing another children's book in December called, "Stacey's Remarkable Books."

Fox News Digital reached out multiple times to the Abrams campaign with a series of questions regarding Abrams' involvement with Dream Project Partners, Davis Hall LLC, and Hall Davis LLC, but the campaign did not respond.