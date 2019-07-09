Kellyanne Conway on Pelosi's 'meow moment' with AOC and other freshmen, 'incoherent' census criticism

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, called out the "huge catfight" between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and four freshman Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Speaking on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, Conway pointed to Pelosi's stinging criticism of Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. All four voted against a $4.6 billion aid package to help improve conditions at border facilities.

"Major meow moment, a brushing back in a huge catfight. Really ridiculing them," said Conway, accusing the four Democrats of "preening around" at the detention centers, but then rejecting a bill to improve the situation.

"You know who suffered? The people suffered, our brave men and women at Border Protection, the kids who these Democrats pretend they care so much about."

Pelosi blasted the White House Monday for keeping up efforts to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census.

During Monday's press conference on election security, Pelosi called President Trump's battle over the census "disgraceful," pointing to his Supreme Court setback that rejected the administration's argument for having a question about citizenship in the census.

“This is about keeping -- you know, 'Make America'- his hat? Make America White Again,” she continued. “They want to make sure that people -- certain people -- are counted. It’s really disgraceful and it’s not what our Founders had in mind.”

Conway called Pelosi's comments "incoherent," adding she is not surprised at Pelosi's feelings on the matter, since she represents the sanctuary city of San Francisco.

"San Francisco is a beautiful city and should be restored to its greatness by getting a lot of these nonsense politicians out of the way, who look the other way," she said, pointing to the killing of Kate Steinle in the city by an illegal immigrant who had been deported previously.