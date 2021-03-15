Kayleigh McEnany tells 'Hannity' Pelosi 'flouting the will of the people' with For the People Act

The For the People Act, a massive electoral reform bill passed earlier this month by House Democrats, is a reckless effort to nationalize elections, former White House press secretary and Fox News contributor Kayleigh McEnany told "Hannity" Monday.

MCENANY: These are really important things that absolutely influence an election, and Democrats are trying to memorialize it, federalize it with H.R. 1. This is one of the most important pieces of legislation, I think, in the next two years that we'll see.

We've got to stand against it because integrity matters. State legislatures should be paving the way for elections, not lawless, undemocratic, unconstitutional actors like the secretaries of states who are Democrats who are flouting the Constitution.

What I hope to happen in any election is for the vote of the American people to be accurately counted and that vote -- be it a Democrat, be it a Republican, whatever it may be -- to be accurately put forward and to be honored and respected.

What Nancy Pelosi is doing is flouting the will of the people, throwing it away. Who she wants should be the person who is there saying 'I run elections, I federalize elections,' where all I want is for the vote of the American people to be truly and accurately counted."

