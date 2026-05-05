Katie Porter’s attempt to brush off viral outburst backfires as critics torch ‘worst political ad’

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Democratic California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter is facing criticism over a new campaign ad that references her past viral outbursts, with some critics calling it one of the worst political ads created as she seeks to succeed Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The 30-second ad released Monday showed Porter grocery shopping, filling up her car with gas, and a shot of her "grown kid" sleeping on her couch. It also took aim at President Donald Trump, with supporters holding various signs like "Dump Trump #NOKINGS," "CALL OUT RACISM" and "ABOLISH ICE" signs, positioning Porter as someone who can stand up to Trump.

"Now, could you guys please get out of my shot?" Porter quipped at the end of the ad in a nod to her viral outburst to a staffer while filming an interview.

In October 2025, a video surfaced showing Porter snapping, "get out of my f--king shot" to a staffer during a video call touting the Biden administration.

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Porter has faced renewed scrutiny after the video surfaced, as well as another video threatening to end an interview with a journalist last year. The ad presents the controversy in a lighthearted way as Porter works to reassure voters about her temperament.

Social media commenters mocked the ad online, calling it the "worst."

"This is by far the worst political ad I’ve ever seen," wrote US Sun editor Harry Cole on X.

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"An abuser turning her own behavior into a campaign joke. Katie Porter’s new ad is contempt for every staffer she mistreated, every person she’s screamed at, and every plate of mashed potatoes she’s thrown," wrote Republican Party of Riverside County vice chair Michael Curry on X.

"I'm at a loss for words. This is so bad," posted Democratic strategist Keith Edwards.

Porter's fiery behavior has raised questions in California and across the country about whether she is fit to run the state.

"Everybody in California had a chance to see me on stage with that reporter in the last debate, and see exactly how I conducted myself. Californians can decide for themselves about my temperament based on what they've seen here tonight," she said Tuesday night of her ad during the California gubernatorial debate.

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"You see that in the ad … somebody who's taken responsibility again and again in this race and is also able to laugh at herself and show that she's grown," Porter added in an interview with KRON 4 on Monday when the ad was released. "I think that is a mark of leadership and I want to show people that."

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Porter recently came under fire after sending a campaign email to donors that included the phrase "F*** Trump" four times — once even in the subject line — just a day after the most recent assassination attempt on Trump’s life at the White House Correspondents Association dinner on Saturday.