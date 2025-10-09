MSNBC panel uses Katie Porter backlash to blast 'double standard' for women in politics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A panel on MSNBC’s "Chris Jansing Reports" on Thursday discussed whether the recent backlash against California Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter was because of a "double standard" against women in politics.

On Wednesday, Politico released an unseen clip from 2021 that showed Porter yelling at a staff member to "get out of my f------ shot!" during a video interview.

"Look, it’s uncomfortable to watch, as was the first one," Jansing said about the clip. "But here’s my question: Would the reaction be different if the candidate was a man? Is there still a double standard for women in politics, or is this just bad?"

Former Lincoln Project advisor Tara Setmayer said the clip was "bad all around," but that there was "absolutely" a double standard for women in politics.

"All you have to do is look at how Hillary Clinton was treated when she ran for president versus Donald Trump," Setmayer said.

"Look at how Kamala Harris was treated last year against Donald Trump. Look at the way the media treats people in the administration like Stephen Miller, who can have a meltdown on television, or Donald Trump threatening people constantly, or Tom Homan, the ICE czar, the border czar, and the nasty things he says. Go down the list of men who behaved badly but are seemingly rewarded for that with more power.

"So there is clearly a double standard in the way that society views how women behave versus men and what’s considered good and bad behavior. And that shouldn’t be the case. But with this case, with Katie Porter, that is just bad."

Fox News Digital reached out to Porter’s campaign for comment.

Porter has come under fire over the last few days after clips of past interviews went viral. One clip from Tuesday night received backlash from both liberal and conservative journalists after it showed Porter threatening to end an interview with CBS California's Julie Watts.

In the clip, Porter grew visibly impatient with Watts’ follow-ups and even attempted to leave at one point in frustration, calling her interviewer "argumentative." Porter told Watts after being pressed that she didn't "want to have an unhappy experience" with her and that she didn’t "want this all on camera."

Fox News' Alexander Hall and David Rutz contributed to this report.