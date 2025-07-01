Expand / Collapse search
Kash Patel to shut down FBI Hoover building, move HQ across DC to Ronald Reagan Building

President Trump touted the move, telling Fox News Digital that 'the FBI will finally have the kind of building they deserve'

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
FBI director Kash Patel hints at 'wave of transparency' to come as agency aims to rebuild Americans' trust Video

FBI director Kash Patel hints at 'wave of transparency' to come as agency aims to rebuild Americans' trust

FBI Director Kash Patel and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino on celebrating National Police Week, keeping the homeland safe, rebuilding trust in the FBI and alleged corruption within the agency.

EXCLUSIVE: FBI Director Kash Patel is shutting down the J. Edgar Hoover building and moving its headquarters across Washington to the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, with President Donald Trump touting the move, telling Fox News Digital that the FBI "will finally have the kind of building they deserve."

Fox News Digital exclusively obtained a Tuesday memo Patel sent to the FBI, notifying employees of the re-location, and stressing that it is "most cost-effective way" to serve the American people, Fox News Digital has learned.

Patel, in May, first hinted that the bureau would be reallocating its workforce around the country, and would move agents out of the J. Edgar Hoover Building, which opened in 1975.

J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building

The J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building is seen June 9, 2023, in Washington.  (Alex Brandon, File/The Associated Press)

The FBI and the General Services Administration (GSA) have been looking at options for a new FBI headquarters for more than a decade, including locations near D.C. in Maryland and Virginia.

FBI DIRECTOR KASH PATEL SAYS FBI LEAVING LONGTIME HEADQUARTERS

"Team, the FBI Headquarters will be moving down the street to the Ronald Reagan Building, and the Hoover building will be shut down," Patel wrote in the memo, exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital. 

Trump told Fox News Digital that the Ronald Reagan Building is "a wonderful building," and said the FBI is "a wonderful group of people."

Dan Bongino and Kash Patel

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino and FBI Director Kash Patel standing by the American and the bureau's flags. (@FBIDDBongino on X)

"The FBI will finally have the kind of building they deserve," the president told Fox News Digital. "Congratulations to Kash Patel, Dan Bongino and all the great people at the FBI."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Headquarters in Washington, DC

The J. Edgar Hoover building, FBI headquarters, is photographed Oct. 8, 2024 in Washington.  (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

In the memo to the FBI, Patel said the bureau is "the world’s premier law enforcement agency, and our headquarters will reflect that fact."

"After nearly 20 years of constant churn surrounding the matter, we’ve finally gotten it done," Patel said, adding that the move "will be the most cost-effective way to best serve the American people while most efficiently using the resources available to us."

FBI seal

A source familiar with the decision-making told Fox News Digital that "the Hoover building is a dump and not just unsafe for the FBI workforce, but unsafe for the country's national security."  (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

KASH PATEL DELIVERS FIERY WARNING AFTER FBI DISRUPTS MASS SHOOTING TERROR PLOT TARGETING MILITARY

Patel said that the move will also, simultaneously get "our awesome workforce, a modern, safe, and superior HQ location that will allow us to build for the future and maintain mission success while being tremendous stewards of taxpayer dollars."

Patel told the FBI that he is working "closely with Congress and GSA" to make the move "happen quickly," but said there are "a lot of moving pieces."

FBI Kash Patel at the White House

FBI Director Kash Patel is shutting down the J. Edgar Hoover building and moving its headquarters across Washington to the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

"We need to ensure our security and technology requirements are in place before HQ employees can begin making the move, in phases," Patel wrote. "Thanks in advance for your patience, and for staying the course."

Patel added: "Please join me in celebrating this historic milestone for the FBI."

Patel also thanked FBI officials and employees for "all you do for the country."

"And welcome to your new FBI, and your new FBI HQ," Patel wrote.

Kash Patel

Kash Patel's FBI Director confirmation hearing will be held on Thursday (Getty Images)

A source familiar with the decision-making told Fox News Digital that "the Hoover building is a dump and not just unsafe for the FBI workforce, but unsafe for the country's national security." 

In 2024, the General Services Administration said it would take more than a decade to build newly constructed FBI headquarters. 

"The FBI has long badly needed significant upgrades and after decades of debating, the president, administration and Director Patel are delivering — allowing the bureau to far better serve the American people at a much lower cost to taxpayers than the alternatives," the source told Fox News Digital. 

Patel has said the Hoover building is "unsafe for our workforce." 

"If you're going to come work at the premier law enforcement agency in the world, we're going to give you a building that's commensurate with that, and that's not this place," he said. 

Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and reporter for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and FOX Business.

