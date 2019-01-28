Kamala Harris snags early endorsement from Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu

The Golden State’s presidential primary is more than 13 months away, but that didn’t stop Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu from announcing an early endorsement Monday for fellow Californian, Sen. Kamala Harris, for president.

“I endorse @KamalaHarris for President,” Lieu wrote on Twitter Monday morning. “Known Kamala for many years & worked together on various issues. She embraces the future, not the past, and is the person we need to move America forward.”

Lieu’s endorsement came less than 24 hours after Harris formally launched her candidacy at a large rally in Oakland, the city where she was born and raised. Lieu’s backing of Harris appears to be one of the first by a member of Congress in what’s shaping up to be a large field of candidates vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

One of the only other congressional endorsements this cycle came when Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro endorsed his twin brother Julian Castro’s presidential bid.

Harris, the daughter of parents from Jamaica and India, would be the nation’s second African-American and first woman president if elected. The former California attorney general was elected to the Senate in 2016.

Harris first announced her candidacy a week ago, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. At her rally Sunday, she highlighted her support for government programs like Medicare for All and universal pre-kindergarten. And she repeatedly targeted President Trump.

Lieu represents California’s 33rd Congressional District, which stretches along the Pacific coast from the Palos Verdes peninsula through the west side of Los Angeles and Santa Monica up to Malibu. The district is heavily pro-Democrat, with Hillary Clinton winning over two-thirds of the vote in the 2016 presidential election.