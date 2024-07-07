Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID: White House

Emhoff was seen standing near President Biden during White House Fourth of July celebrations

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
The White House announced on Sunday that Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff recently tested positive for COVID-19. 

In a statement, the office of the Second Gentleman noted that Emhoff tested positive on Saturday "after experiencing mild symptoms."

"He is fully vaccinated and three times boosted," the statement read. "He is currently asymptomatic, continuing to work remotely, and remaining away from others at home."

The press release also noted that Vice President Kamala Harris recently tested negative for the virus.

Emhoff standing near Biden

President Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff view the fireworks over the National Mall from the White House balcony during a 4th of July event on the South Lawn of the White House on July 4, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

"Out of an abundance of caution, yesterday, the Vice President was tested for COVID-19," the release added. "She tested negative and remains asymptomatic."

Emhoff and Harris were photographed standing near President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Thursday during the White House's Fourth of July celebration. 

Fox News Digital asked the White House if Biden was tested for the illness, but did not receive an immediate response.

The second gentleman's diagnosis comes nearly three-and-a-half years after the COVID-19 pandemic began. Earlier in June, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned that coronavirus infections are "growing or likely growing" in 44 states and territories.

Dr. Marc Siegel, physician, clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center and a Fox News medical contributor, recently spoke to Fox News Digital about the uptick in recent cases.

Biden Kamala July 4th

First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Douglass Emhoff watch as President Biden raises the hand of Vice President Kamala Harris while they view the Independence Day firework display over the National Mall from the balcony of the White House, Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"There has been an upsurge in certain areas, including California — fueled by the so-called FLiRT variants, KP.3, KP.2 and KP.1," he explained. "It could spread to more states."

Siegel explained that the new COVID1-10 variants are still "immunoevasive," meaning that they impact people with prior immunity.

President Biden at White House Juneteenth celebration with actor Billy Porter, Vice President Kamala Harris, her husband, Doug Emhoff and Philonise Floyd

Actor Billy Porter, U.S. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris, President Biden and Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, attend a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House on June 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

"[Like] all respiratory viruses, it spreads further in low humidity," he said. "Having said that, it has not shown itself to be seasonal, meaning that it can spread in warm weather easily as well."

Fox News Digital's Melissa Rudy contributed to this report.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.

