Wes Moore, considered a rising star among Democratic governors, endorses Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris racked up a key endorsement on Monday morning from Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md., who is considered a rising star within the Democratic Party.

"I had lengthy conversations with both the President and the Vice President yesterday, and I offered my full support for Kamala Harris’ candidacy to both of them directly," Moore said in a statement. "Vice President Harris has the experience, record, vision, and wisdom to unify the country."

"President Biden selected her to serve by his side because he knew she could lead the nation. She will have the unique ability to energize the Democratic Party base and mobilize a unique coalition, and we must rally around her and elect her to serve as the next President of the United States."

KAMALA HARRIS SPENT MONTHS SHOOTING DOWN CONCERNS OVER BIDEN'S MENTAL COMPETENCY

President Biden announced his decision to suspend his re-election campaign on Sunday amid mounting pressure from Democrats for him to do so. He subsequently endorsed Harris as his successor, and she quickly accepted the opportunity.

"I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination," she said in a statement announcing her hope to be the Democratic nominee.

KAMALA HARRIS CONFIRMS 2024 PRESIDENTIAL BID AFTER BIDEN DROPS OUT

While some lawmakers and prominent Democrats followed Biden's lead and endorsed Harris, there were many who held off. Several Democrats issued statements on Biden's decision without even mentioning Harris.

However, on Monday morning, backers for Harris began pouring in.

'PROUD OF OUR PRESIDENT': DEMS HEAP PRAISE ON BIDEN FOR DECISION TO END 2024 CAMPAIGN

Moore, who was elected governor in 2022, was speculated as a potential contender for the Democratic nomination with Biden's withdrawal, but he put any discussions to rest with his choice to support Harris.

He is now likely to be considered as a running mate for her, given his popularity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After Biden stepped aside, Harris's campaign said it pulled in nearly $50 million in donations. "Since the President endorsed Vice President Harris yesterday afternoon, everyday Americans have given $49.6 million in grassroots donations to her campaign," a spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Another who could be considered as a vice presidential nominee for Harris is Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky., who also endorsed her. He was asked on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Monday whether he would consider it, and he confirmed he would "listen" and did not shut the door.