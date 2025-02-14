Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Donald Trump

Justice Department moves to drop case against NYC Mayor Eric Adams

The move comes amid Adam's denial of any wrongdoing.

By Breanne Deppisch Fox News
Published
close
Adams denies 'silly' allegations of immigration quid pro quo after corruption case dropped Video

Adams denies 'silly' allegations of immigration quid pro quo after corruption case dropped

New York City Mayor Eric Adams discusses the Justice Department dropping corruption charges against him on ‘Fox & Friends.’

Federal prosecutors on Friday asked a judge to drop the Justice Department's case against New York Mayor Eric Adams, following the departure of several prosecutors who opted to resign rather than follow through with bringing the charges against Adams.

The news comes after a federal prosecutor, Hagan Scotten, resigned Friday in a scathing letter, accusing top DOJ officials of looking for a "fool."

"Any assistant U.S. attorney would know that our laws and traditions do not allow using the prosecutorial power to influence other citizens, much less elected officials, in this way," Scotten told acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove.

Adams reacted to the news of his indictment being dropped Friday, clarifying that he had not made a deal to drop his case.

"I want to be crystal clear with New Yorkers: I never offered — nor did anyone offer on my behalf — any trade of my authority as your mayor for an end to my case. Never," Adam’s said in a statement released.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Chief of Staff Chad Mizelle called the decision to dismiss Adam’s’ indictment as "yet another indication that this DOJ will return to its core function of prosecuting dangerous criminals, not pursuing politically motivated witch hunts."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The fact that those who indicted and prosecuted the case refused to follow a direct command is further proof of the disordered and ulterior motives of the prosecutors, Such individuals have no place at DOJ," Mizelle said in a statement released Friday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back soon for updates. 

Breanne Deppisch is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital covering the Trump administration, with a focus on the Justice Department, FBI, and other national news. 

More from Politics