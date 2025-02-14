New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he will run for re-election as Democrat

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Friday he plans to run for re-election as a Democrat.

Adams joined "Fox & Friends" alongside border czar Tom Homan to discuss their plans to work together on immigration enforcement.

Toward the end of the conversation, the focus shifted to Adams’ political future because the mayor has said he was targeted by the Biden administration, has sparred with Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and has been willing to work with the Trump administration crackdown to curb illegal immigration, leading to speculation that he could switch parties.

"You’re going to have a decision to make," co-host Brian Kilmeade said. "So, Mr. Mayor, yes. You're going to run for re-election?"

DOJ MOVES TO DISMISS FEDERAL CHARGES AGAINST NEW YORK CITY MAYOR ERIC ADAMS

"Yes," Adams responded, to which Kilmeade asked, "Are you considering running as a Republican?"

"I'm gonna run on the Democratic line," Adams said. "Running as a Democrat."

Adams said there are "many Democrats" who believe in what he is doing with ICE.

"I think that we have to get people out to vote. That is the problem," Adams said.

Kilmeade then noted that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo "wants to be Mayor Cuomo," and is currently topping Adams in polls.

"I had another Andrew in my previous race, he was beating me by double digits in February, but we don’t call Andrew Yang ‘mayor,’" Adams said.

"We call Eric Adams ‘mayor,’" he continued. "Never give up. New Yorkers never give up."

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS PROMISES TO REOPEN ICE OFFICE ON RIKERS ISLAND AFTER MEETING WITH TRUMP BORDER CZAR

Earlier this week, Fox News Digital first reported that the Justice Department would move to dismiss federal charges against Adams.

Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove sent a letter to the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) on Monday instructing the SDNY to drop the federal case against Adams and dismiss it without prejudice.

Adams was indicted in September on charges including bribery, soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals, wire fraud and conspiracy. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Fox News obtained the memo Bove penned to the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York titled "Dismissal Without Prejudice of Prosecution of Mayor Eric Adams."

The memo cites President Donald Trump's executive orders combating the weaponization of law enforcement and federal immigration policy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital’s Brooke Singman contributed to this report.