Judicial Crisis Network launches million-dollar ad buy against Garland for ‘cowering’ to ‘woke mob’

The Judicial Crisis Network (JCN), a Conservative judicial advocacy organization, launched a million-dollar ad buy against Attorney General Merrick Garland for "cowering to the woke mob."

According to a press release touting the spot, the ad "exposes Garland for turning on his longtime former colleague and friend" Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh "in the name of politics" to appease "the woke mob."

Carrie Severino, the president of JCN, bashed Garland for putting the lives of Kavanaugh and the other Supreme Court justices in danger by not stopping the stream of "left-wing radicals" protesting outside of their homes.

"Even after the attempted assassination of Justice Kavanaugh, Garland is happy for left-wing radicals to regularly threaten, intimidate, and harass the justices at their homes," Severino said.

"By continuing to not enforce the law, Merrick Garland is endangering the justices," she added.

According to the release, JCN aims to "expose how Democrats are endangering the lives of Supreme Court justices"

The ad, titled "Twelve Years," briefly delves into Garland and Kavanaugh's work history together, which lasted 12 years.

"Two people worked together for twelve years. Colleagues. Friends," the ad released Thursday says. "Now one is being harassed, threatened, even an armed assassin was after him."

"The other could stop it," the ad continues, showing a silhouette of Garland next to one of Kavanaugh. "But doesn’t."

The ad says Garland "should uphold the rule of law, protect his former colleagues — and the Court," but instead has chosen to cower "to the woke mob."

"Merrick Garland. Bad for the court then," the spot concludes. "Bad for the court now."

JCN’s ad buy will cost $1 million and be broadcasted on television and online in the Washington, D.C. media market, and is part of an overall $10 million campaign that will include "paid advertising, earned media, research, grassroots activity, and a coalition enterprise."

The ad buy comes after pro-abortion protesters descended upon conservative justices’ homes after the court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Kavanaugh himself also saw an assassin attempt to kill him before he was picked up by police after calling them on himself.