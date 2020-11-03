Democrats are in position to 'take a sledgehammer' to the South's red wall: Juan Williams

Traditional Republican-voting states in the South could possibly flip Democrat in the 2020 presidential election, Fox News contributor Juan Williams said on Election Day.

“If you look at Senate races beginning in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, across the Mississippi, and then into Texas, and also the idea that a state like Georgia ‒ as we heard President Obama say ‒ that Georgia is in play. This is radical, this has never been in my lifetime,” Williams told “America's Newsroom” Tuesday.

After the 1964 Civil Rights Act, President Lyndon B. Johnson famously said that the South was going to be Republican "for a generation.”

“We haven’t seen this and yet here we are today, with the possibility of several of those states not only possibly voting for a Democrat for president, but selecting Democrats for Senate.”

Williams doubled down on his article published by "The Hill" which highlighted the South showing a party realignment from Republican to Democrat.

He continued in the article, "He was right. Southern politics has been solid red for most of the last 50 years. But thanks to the implosion of the Republican Party under President Trump, Democrats are in position to take a sledgehammer to the red wall that has been the basis of Republican strength in Congress. Over the last month, polls put Democrats within striking distance of flipping U.S. Senate seats in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and even Mississippi (Mississippi!)."

Voters are casting their ballots nationwide Tuesday to choose whether the next president of the United States will be Donald Trump or Joe Biden, even as tens of millions have already voted either early or through the mail.