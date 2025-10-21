Johnson, Scalise demand answers after suspected Hamas operative discovered on US soil

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., is sounding alarms to the Trump administration after a man allegedly involved in the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack in Israel was arrested in Louisiana.

Scalise led Republicans in his state's delegation, including Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., in a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem about the case of Mahmoud Amin Ya’qub Al-Muhtadi.

The lawmakers asked for a briefing from Bayou State lawmakers as well as information on any other potential terror threats, which they blamed on the record surge of illegal immigrants coming across the U.S.-Mexico border under former President Joe Biden.

"We appreciate the job you are doing to keep Americans safe here at home and write you as members of the Louisiana congressional delegation to request a briefing regarding how Mahmoud Amin Ya’qub Al-Muhtadi came to reside in Lafayette, Louisiana, after entering the United States in 2024 during the Biden administration’s dangerous open borders policy," Scalise's letter said.

He cited public information and reports that "Al-Muhtadi is alleged to have participated in the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led terrorist attacks against Israel and to have entered the United States the following year after falsely concealing his affiliations on his visa application."

"He was later located living and working in Lafayette, Louisiana, before being taken into custody by federal authorities," the lawmakers wrote. "We would also like to be informed about any additional terrorist threats in our state due to President Biden’s dangerous and deadly immigration policies."

The letter is also signed by Louisiana Republican Reps. Julia Letlow and Clay Higgins, as well as Sens. John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy.

The DOJ, which announced Al-Muhtadi's arrest late last week, said he entered the country under false pretenses on Sept. 12, 2024.

A press release by the department accused the 33-year-old of being part of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine’s (DFLP) military wing, a Gaza-based group it says participated in the attack alongside Hamas.

"As set forth in documents filed yesterday, on October 7, when Al-Muhtadi learned of the unfolding barbaric attack on Israel and civilians from multiple nations, including the United States, he sprang into action," said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg.

"He armed himself, recruited additional marauders, and then entered Israel, where there is evidence placing him near one of the worst-hit Israeli communities."

Scalise told Fox News Digital of his letter, "President Biden put our state and country at risk by allowing this Hamas terrorist, who committed atrocities in Israel on October 7, to enter our country and take up residence in Lafayette, LA."

"It is disgusting that Democrats' failed open border policies allowed this to happen, putting our national security and the lives of Louisiana families at great risk," Scalise said. "I’m grateful President Trump and the FBI are taking swift action to keep Americans safe from this terrorist."

There were multiple reported instances of people suspected of terror affiliations entering the country under the prior administration's watch.

In March of last year, a 22-year-old linked to Hezbollah was caught by border agents in Texas and immediately taken into federal law enforcement custody, according to the New York Post. He was deported earlier this year.

Fox News Digital reached out to DHS for a response but did not immediately hear back.