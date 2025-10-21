Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

Johnson, Scalise demand answers after suspected Hamas operative discovered on US soil

Ya’qub Al-Muhtadi was arrested in Louisiana last week, DOJ says

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
close
Alleged pro-Hamas attacker caught in Louisiana Video

Alleged pro-Hamas attacker caught in Louisiana

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., joins 'The Sunday Briefing' to discuss the arrest of an alleged pro-Hamas attacker in Louisiana, the state of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and George Santos’ release from prison.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., is sounding alarms to the Trump administration after a man allegedly involved in the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack in Israel was arrested in Louisiana.

Scalise led Republicans in his state's delegation, including Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., in a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem about the case of Mahmoud Amin Ya’qub Al-Muhtadi.

The lawmakers asked for a briefing from Bayou State lawmakers as well as information on any other potential terror threats, which they blamed on the record surge of illegal immigrants coming across the U.S.-Mexico border under former President Joe Biden.

‘GO TO HELL!’ HAMAS CO-FOUNDER SNAPS AFTER BEING QUESTIONED ON OCT. 7 AFTERMATH

Split image of Speaker Mike Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, and a suspected Oct. 7 terrorist arrested in Louisiana.

Speaker Mike Johnson and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise are leading Louisiana Republicans in demanding answers about a suspected Hamas-linked terrorist arrested in their state last week. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; FBI Affidavit; Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"We appreciate the job you are doing to keep Americans safe here at home and write you as members of the Louisiana congressional delegation to request a briefing regarding how Mahmoud Amin Ya’qub Al-Muhtadi came to reside in Lafayette, Louisiana, after entering the United States in 2024 during the Biden administration’s dangerous open borders policy," Scalise's letter said.

He cited public information and reports that "Al-Muhtadi is alleged to have participated in the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led terrorist attacks against Israel and to have entered the United States the following year after falsely concealing his affiliations on his visa application."

"He was later located living and working in Lafayette, Louisiana, before being taken into custody by federal authorities," the lawmakers wrote. "We would also like to be informed about any additional terrorist threats in our state due to President Biden’s dangerous and deadly immigration policies."

The letter is also signed by Louisiana Republican Reps. Julia Letlow and Clay Higgins, as well as Sens. John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy.

Mahmoud Amin Ya'qub Al-Muhtadi stands next to man holding gun

Mahmoud Amin Ya'qub Al-Muhtadi, shown on the left, "crossed into Israel with the intention of assisting in Hamas' terrorist attack," on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the FBI. (Justice Department)

The DOJ, which announced Al-Muhtadi's arrest late last week, said he entered the country under false pretenses on Sept. 12, 2024. 

A press release by the department accused the 33-year-old of being part of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine’s (DFLP) military wing, a Gaza-based group it says participated in the attack alongside Hamas.

ISRAEL’S COVERT CAMPAIGN TARGETS HAMAS TERRORISTS BEHIND OCT 7 MASSACRE

"As set forth in documents filed yesterday, on October 7, when Al-Muhtadi learned of the unfolding barbaric attack on Israel and civilians from multiple nations, including the United States, he sprang into action," said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg. 

"He armed himself, recruited additional marauders, and then entered Israel, where there is evidence placing him near one of the worst-hit Israeli communities."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scalise told Fox News Digital of his letter, "President Biden put our state and country at risk by allowing this Hamas terrorist, who committed atrocities in Israel on October 7, to enter our country and take up residence in Lafayette, LA."

"It is disgusting that Democrats' failed open border policies allowed this to happen, putting our national security and the lives of Louisiana families at great risk," Scalise said. "I’m grateful President Trump and the FBI are taking swift action to keep Americans safe from this terrorist."

There were multiple reported instances of people suspected of terror affiliations entering the country under the prior administration's watch.

In March of last year, a 22-year-old linked to Hezbollah was caught by border agents in Texas and immediately taken into federal law enforcement custody, according to the New York Post. He was deported earlier this year.

Fox News Digital reached out to DHS for a response but did not immediately hear back.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue