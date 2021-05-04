John Kerry's potential conflicts of interest as climate envoy sought by Grassley

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is pushing the State Department to release "all records" related to President Biden's climate envoy John Kerry's potential conflicts of interest after Kerry's financial disclosure documents revealed he and his wife recently sold off stake in oil and energy companies.

"[R]eports indicate that Mr. Kerry has signed an ethics pledge barring him from participating in specific policy matters that would create a conflict with his former clients and employers," Grassley wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"However, it's unclear exactly what matters Mr. Kerry has been barred from working on and whether he has received any waivers for specific matters that he would otherwise be recused from," continued Grassley, who is ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Grassley is demanding all records, including emails related to evaluations of Kerry's potential or actual conflicts of interest, all matters that Kerry is recused from and any waivers related to such of interests by May 17.

Kerry is one of the richest members of the Biden administration, and financial disclosure documents show that his wife owned fossil fuel-related stocks even as he traveled the world preaching about the existential threat of climate change.

In addition to a $5 million from Bank of America he received in the last year or so, Kerry received $125,000 in consulting fees from The Rise Fund, a private investment firm focused on environmental and social impact, an honorarium payment of $45,000 from Deutsche Bank and an honorarium payment of $90,000 from Zurich Insurance Company.

As special presidential envoy for climate, Kerry has called for corporations to move away from fossil fuels and is reportedly pushing major banks to create a net-zero emissions banking alliance.

Kerry is "the first-ever principal to sit on the National Security Council entirely dedicated to climate change," according to his State Department bio.

Kerry, the former secretary of state, lieutenant governor and senator from Massachusetts, and an unsuccessful 2004 Democratic presidential candidate, is worth far more than most lifelong politicians.

Fox News' inquiry to the State Department was not returned at the time of publication.

