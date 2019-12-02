Jimmy Carter hospitalized due to urinary tract infection, spokeswoman says

Former President Jimmy Carter was hospitalized in Georgia this past weekend for treatment of a urinary tract infection, a spokeswoman said Monday.

Deanna Congileo, a spokeswoman for The Carter Center, said Carter was admitted to the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, about 10 miles east of Carter's home in Plains.

"He is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon," a statement from The Carter Center read. "We will issue a statement when he is released for further rest and recovery at home."

The 95-year-old Carter was released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta last week after recovering from surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall.

A fall last spring required him to get hip replacement surgery. Then on Oct. 6, he hit his head in another fall and received 14 stitches, but still traveled to Nashville to help build a Habitat for Humanity home shortly thereafter. He fractured his pelvis in another fall later that month and was briefly hospitalized.

The former president was diagnosed with melanoma in 2015, announcing that the cancer had spread to other parts of his body. After partial removal of his liver, treatment for brain lesions, radiation and immunotherapy, he said he was cancer-free.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.