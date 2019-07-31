Expand / Collapse search
House of Representatives
Published

Jewish Dem rep says GOP opposes anti-Semitism for donors and money

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Freshman Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., on Sunday suggested that the GOP opposes anti-Semitism for money, and is intent on swaying Jewish votes.

Slotkin, who is Jewish, made the comments while speaking at a Jewish Democratic summer conference in Michigan.

“There has been a lot of discussion for the past nine months or so, eight months, about anti-Semitism,” Slotkin told the audience. “We have what I believe is a full-on attempt by the Republican Party to grab a different community and bring them into the fold, and I will just be very honest, right: They are not looking for our votes, because we are a relatively small community; they are looking for our donors, right? They are looking for our donors and they are trying to sway us.”

NEW ‘SQUAD’ TALKING POINT: BOYCOTTING ISRAEL LIKE BOYCOTTING NAZI GERMANY

In February, freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., faced accusations of anti-Semitism after tweeting that the U.S. relationship with Israel was “all about the Benjamins, baby.”

The following month, Slotkin was among those in favor of passing a House resolution to condemn anti-Semitism and other forms of hate.

“I think people feel the need to be very clear about what we mean by anti-Semitism, how it affects us, and that there’s just such a dramatic increase in anti-Semitism in events, in violent events, that we just feel the need to be vocal about it,” Slotkin told The Detroit News in early March.

