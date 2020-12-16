Biden Cabinet pick Jennifer Granholm promoted 'pee tape,' Russian collusion claims

Jennifer Granholm, President-elect Joe Biden's pick to be energy secretary, heavily promoted claims that President Trump's campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election, even mentioning an unsubstantiated "pee tape."

"And here I thought [Trump's] obsequiousness to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin was about a pee tape," Granholm wrote on Twitter in September.

She also called for an "independent investigation of Russia/Trump collusion" after Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey while the agency was investigating such claims.

"After Comey firing, every person at town halls now should demand an independent investigation of Russia/Trump collusion #NoBananaRepublic," Granholm wrote on Twitter in 2017.

She praised Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff for his opening statement during a March 2017 hearing where then-FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Admiral Michael Rogers were testifying.

"@RepAdamSchiff is doing a smart opening statement linking the pieces of circumstantial evidence of collusion together," Granholm wrote.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report failed to find direct evidence of the Trump campaign colluding with Russia.

"Is collusion with Russia acceptable, @GOP?" she asked in August 2018.

Granholm is the former Democratic governor of auto industry stronghold Michigan and was tapped to lead the Department of Energy. Granholm is an adjunct professor at the University of California-Berkeley School of Law and Goldman School of Public Policy, and she describes herself as an "advocate for clean energy [and] US jobs" in her Twitter bio.

Granholm was a co-chair of Democrat Hillary Clinton's 2016 transition team and is a CNN contributor, according to her UC-Berkeley bio.

Granholm is not the first Biden pick to have made such allegations.

Biden's pick for national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, acknowledged to the House Intelligence Committee that he had told reporters in 2016 that then-candidate Trump's campaign could have ties to Russia.

Sullivan, who was Biden's national security adviser during the Obama administration, told members of the committee in a December 2017 interview that prior to the 2016 election he briefed reporters on his suspicions.

The majority of Biden's Cabinet picks so far have consisted of establishment and Obama-era figures, such as former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen for treasury secretary, Hillary Clinton adviser Neera Tanden for Office of Management and Budget director, Tom Vilsack for agriculture secretary and Antony Blinken for secretary of state.

Fox News' inquiry to the Biden team was not immediately returned.

Fox News' Megan Henney and Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.