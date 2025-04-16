JD Vance gears up to talk economic priorities during trips to Italy, India

Vice President JD Vance is poised to kick off a trip to Italy and India on Friday – marking his third international trip with the Trump administration.

Vance and the second family are poised to meet with and "discuss shared economic and geopolitical priorities with leaders in each country," according to a statement from Vance’s office.

When in Rome, Vance is scheduled to meet with Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin in Rome. He will meet with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi while visiting New Delhi, Jaipur and Agra.

VANCE'S ‘AMERICA FIRST’ APPROACH GOES GLOBAL, TAKES HARDLINE MESSAGE TO GREENLAND

Meanwhile, Meloni is also slated to visit the White House on Thursday in Washington.

The vice president and the second family are also planning to conduct engagements at several unspecified cultural sites.

The vice president's office did not provide specifics regarding their trip.

It comes as the White House has said that more than 75 countries have reached out seeking to negotiate trade deals with the U.S., after the Trump administration unveiled historic tariffs on April 2.

Both the European Union and India have signaled interest in brokering a deal with the U.S. on trade. Meloni has said Italy isn't on board with the tariffs imposed on the EU, and is prepared to "deploy all tools" to protect Italian businesses.

JD VANCE STEPS INTO SPOTLIGHT DEFENDING TRUMP'S FOREIGN POLICY IN OVAL OFFICE DUSTUP WITH ZELENSKYY

The original tariff plan slapped 20% duties on goods from the European Union, as well as at least 26% duties on Indian goods. However, Trump announced on April 9 a 90-day pause on those tariffs where duties would be reduced to 10% as countries work to hash out trade deals with the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vance’s previous international trips include attending the Munich Security Conference in February, where he delivered remarks pushing Europe to "step up in a big way to provide for its own defense." He also warned that Russia and China don't pose as great a threat to European nations as the "threat from within," concerning issues like censorship and illegal immigration.

In March, Vance visited Pituffik Space Base in Greenland, the Department of Defense’s northernmost military installation that houses Space Force’s 821st Space Base Group to conduct missile warning, missile defense and space surveillance operations.